NFLSU Set to Add New Members in 2022 Draft

BATON ROUGE – NFLSU will add its next class of members starting on Thursday as the NFL holds its three-day draft in Las Vegas.

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. All 222 picks of the seven-round NFL Draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds two and three take place on Friday starting at 6 p.m. CT with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

LSU’s draft coverage will be provided daily on LSUsports.net as well as its social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Currently, LSU has 60 former players on NFL rosters (active, practice and injured reserve).

Last year, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was selected No. 5 overall by the Bengals and went on to earn NFL Rookie of the Year. He helped Cincinnati to a berth in the Super Bowl.

Headlining this year’s LSU draft class is cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is widely considered the most talented player at his position. By all accounts, Stingley will become LSU’s 49th first round draft pick. He’s projected to be selected with one of the top 10 picks on Thursday night.

LSU has had at least one first round draft pick three straight years, a list that includes No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in 2020 and linebacker Devin White, the No.5 overall selection in 2019. In the last three drafts, LSU has had seven players selected in the first round, including a school-record five in 2020. Overall, 24 Tigers have been picked in the NFL Draft since 2019 and all 24 players remain on rosters in the league.

Stingley earned All-America honors as a true freshman when he started all 15 games at cornerback for the 15-0 national champion Tigers. Stingley led the SEC in interceptions with six in 2019. In 2020, Stingley again earned first team All-America honors despite missing three games. His final season at LSU ended after only three games when a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season following the Central Michigan contest.

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, LSU has had at least one defensive back picked for seven consecutive and 14 of the last 15 years. Dating back to the 2011 draft, LSU has had five defensive backs picked in the first round with Jamal Adams (No.6 overall) and Tre’Davious White (No. 27 overall) being the most recent in 2017.

Other LSU players listed among mock NFL Drafts from various national sites include: cornerback Cordale Flott, running back Ty Davis-Price, linebacker Damone Clark, offensive guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., offensive tackle Austin Deculus and placekicker Cade York.

Other draft-eligible players for the Tigers include: center and two-year starter Liam Shanahan, versatile all-around player Jontre Kirklin, kickoff specialist/punter Avery Atkins, Glen Logan, a four-year starter at defensive tackle, standout defensive end Andre Anthony, safety Cameron Lewis and cornerback Darren Evans.

If selected, York will become the first kicker in LSU history picked in the NFL Draft. York capped his LSU career as the school-record holder for 50-yard field goals with 15. York also holds the LSU record for longest field goal (57 yards vs. Florida, 2020). He finished his career ranked No. 2 in LSU history in career field goals with 54.