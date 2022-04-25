USTFCCCA Rankings – April 25, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – As the regular season for outdoor collegiate track and field nears its end, the LSU track and field program remains nationally ranked in the top 10; the LSU women are No. 4 and the LSU men are No. 10.

It was a relatively quite weekend for the Tigers in terms of performances that rank inside the national top 10. Da’Marcus Fleming (100 meters) and Nyagoa Bayak (high jump) both set personal bests in their events to garner some ranking points. Fleming ran a time of 10.08 seconds in the 100 meters to win the event and move up to No. 7 nationally. Bayak cleared a bar of 6’ 0.75” (1.85 meters) to settle at the No. 9 spot on the national list.

Eric Edwards Jr. ran a career best wind legal time of 13.34 in the 110 meter hurdles. That ranked as the fastest in the nation this past weekend. His season best of 13.24 (+2.6 m/s) ranks as the No. 2 quickest time in all the land this year. The 13.34 also ranks sixth on the 2022 world list this year.

The rest of LSU’s top-10 national marks can be viewed below. For a full update on the national rankings, visit ustfccca.org.

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100m Hurdles – 12.33w

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 15’ 3” (4.65m)

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meters – 21.96

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 1 – 800 Meters – 2:00.98

Women’s 4x100m Relay – No. 3 – 42.69

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 67’ 3.25” (20.50m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 4 – Javelin – 253’ 9” (77.34m)

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 4 – 1,500 Meters – 4:13.07

Favour Ofili – No. 5 – 100 Meters – 11.00

Michaela Rose – No. 6 – 800 Meters – 2:02.74

Dorian Camel – No. 8 – 200 Meters – 20.31

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 9 – Triple Jump – 53’ 0.25” (16.16m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 9 – 3:29.88

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18

LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 25

LSU Men – No. 10 – April 25

