Ofili Garners SEC Recognition

Baton Rouge, La. – A few hours after being named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili was named the SEC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week as well.

Ofili has garnered the honors after setting the collegiate record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.96 over the weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida. To read more about her wondrous race in the 200 meters, visit lsusports.net.

LSU hosts its annual LSU Alumni Gold meet this Saturday (April 23) at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete (March 29)

Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete (March 29)

Michaela Rose – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Godson Oghenebrume – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete (April 19)

