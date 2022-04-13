Justice Williams to Return to LSU Basketball Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU guard Justice Williams announced on Wednesday that he is submitting paperwork to remove his name from the transfer portal and return to LSU to play for Coach Matt McMahon and the Tigers in the 2022-23 season.

Williams, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, signed with LSU and reclassified to the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was injured much of the preseason and made his debut in the conference opener (12/29) at Auburn. He played 24 minutes in that game with seven points, three rebounds and two steals.

He played in 20 games, averaging 10.6 minutes per game, 1.7 points and just under one rebound a game. He scored five points against Ole Miss (2/1). Williams was 10-of-12 at the free throw line and started the Texas A&M game (1/26), playing 23 minutes.

Prior to coming to LSU, he played for Montverde Academy in Florida. The team went 24-1 and captured the GEICO National Title.

Williams return continues to reshape the LSU roster with Murray State transfers Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal and Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State. LSU’s Mwani Wilkinson also announced he was returning on Tuesday. Coach McMahon also had his first prep signee in Corneilous Williams from Combine Academy earlier Wednesday afternoon.