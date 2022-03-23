Texas Relays Up Next For Track And Field

Baton Rouge, La. – Late March. LSU Track & Field. The Texas Relays. All three are synonymous with each other in the sport of track and field, and it remains the same this year. The Tigers will travel to Austin, Texas, to compete at the 94th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Thursday through Saturday.

A group of 44 LSU student-athletes will don the Purple and Gold at the second outdoor meet of the season for the Tigers. All three days of action will air on the Longhorn Network. Thursday night’s action will be streamed starting at 7 p.m. CT. Friday will have two streams – morning & afternoon – that start at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT. Links ($) can be viewed below.

Thursday’s action will see nine LSU athletes in competition with Jake Norris starting things in the hammer throw at 2 p.m. CT. Leah Phillips and Garriel White will both make their 2022 outdoor debuts in the 400 meter hurdles. School record holder Alicia Stamey (10:18.28) and Sara Funderburk (10:19.15/LSU No. 3) will run in the 3,000 meter steeplechase at 8:20 p.m. CT.

Friday will have a morning session and a evening session with LSU’s relays beginning action at 9:35 a.m. CT. All track events Friday morning will be qualifying, and LSU will have nine athletes in individual competition on the track. Eric Edwards Jr. and Alia Armstrong will make their outdoor debuts in the 100 and 110-meter hurdle races, while Tionna Beard-Brown, Hannah Douglas, Favour Ofili, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Kenroy Higgins II will line up in the 100 meter dash. In the field events, Ji’eem Bullock and Serena Bolden will contest the long jump, while Amber Hart (shot put), Kyndal McKnight (triple jump), Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump), and Apalos Edwards (triple jump) will round out field event action for the early session Friday.

The evening session Friday will see LSU runt he women’s sprint medley relay which is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. CT. LSU will field both women’s and men’s distance medley relay squads, and the javelin throwing duo of Tzuriel Pedigo and Eli Gaughan will close out day two of competition with their event starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Saturday will be another full day of action with the Tigers competing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. Amber Hart gets things going at 10 a.m. sharp with the women’s discus. LSU is scheduled to run a women’s 4×800 meter relay at 10:40 a.m. before All-Americans Nyagoa Bayak and Abigail O’Donoghue compete in the high jump at 11 a.m. CT outdoors for the first time this season.

LSU is scheduled to enter four relays – two women, two men – between the 4×200 and 4×100 meter relays. The rest of the action on the track will be dependent on who qualifies from Friday’s preliminary rounds. Morgan Smalls will compete in the long jump for the second straight week at 3 p.m. CT. The Tigers will close out the Texas Relays with 4×400 meter relay squads on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. CT.

LSU at the Texas Relays

LSU has won a total of 85 relay titles and 89 individual event titles over the years at the Texas Relays. Favour Ofili is the only current LSU athlete to have won a title at the Texas Relays. She ran the second leg on the 4×100 meter relay in 2021 that claimed gold with a readout of 42.87.

