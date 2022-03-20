Duplantis Sets World Record, Wins World Indoor Title

Belgrade, Serbia – Mondo Duplantis won his first career indoor world title in stunning fashion by bettering his own world record on Sunday as action concluded at the 2022 IAAF World Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

Born To Fly WR of 6.20m (20’ 4”) for Mondooooooo! pic.twitter.com/R6vnTRWsHQ — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) March 20, 2022

Duplantis represented Sweden in the event and set the world record on his third and final try at a height of 20’ 4” (6.20 meters) to cap off the world meet. His previous world record, that he set on March 7 at Stark Arena, lasted all of 14 days. The mark is of course a meeting record and one that might not ever be bettered unless Mondo does it himself.

Mondo initially secured the world indoor title after his clearance of 19’ 10.25” (6.05 meters) as Thiago Braz of Brazil was unable to clear that bar but earned silver in the meantime. Duplantis made the win look pedestrian as he only cleared five bars en route to victory. He opened with massive clearances over bars of 18’ 4.50” (5.60 meters), 19’ 2.25” (5.85 meters), and 19’ 6.25” (5.95 meters) before his aforementioned bar of 19’ 10.25”.

It’s the fourth time he’s set a world record in the pole vault: 6.17 meters in Torun in February of 2020, followed by 6.18 meters one week later in Glasgow, 6.19 meters in Belgrade, and now 6.20 meters.

LSU track and field alums secured two medals at this world indoor meet. Mondo’s gold today, and Mikiah Brisco won silver on Friday in the 60 meter dash with the 11th fastest time in world history, a 6.99.

