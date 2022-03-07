USTFCCCA Rankings – March 7, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program will enter the NCAA Indoor Championships ranked No. 4 on the women’s side and No. 19 in the men’s competition as announced by the final Ratings Index released on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The LSU women have 11 scoring chances at the national meet and the men have five scoring chances. The NCAA Indoor Championships will take place March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. In order to score points for LSU, an athlete must finish in the top eight of her or his event at the national meet. A list below has all of LSU’s entries at the national meet this week along with rankings.

Alia Armstrong – 60m Dash – 7.11 – No. 1

Alia Armstrong – 60m Hurdles – 7.81 – No. 1

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 14’ 9.50” (4.51m) – No. 2

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump – 54’ 7.25” (16.64m) – No. 3

Abigail O’Donoghue – High Jump – 6’ 2” (1.88m) – No. 3

Favour Ofili – 200m Dash – 22.46 – No. 3

Eric Edwards Jr. – 60m Hurdles – 7.60 – No. 4

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800m Run – 2:02.85 – No. 4

Leah Phillips – 60m Hurdles – 7.97 – No. 8

Favour Ofili – 60m Dash – 7.19 – No. 9

Amber Anning – 400m Dash – 51.87 – No. 9

Women’s 4x400m Relay – 3:32.46 – No. 9

Nyagoa Bayak – High Jump – 6’ 0.75” (1.85m) – No. 11

John Meyer – Shot Put – 65’ 4” (19.91m) – No. 11

Apalos Edwards – Triple Jump – 52’ 10.75” (16.12m) – No. 14

Davis Bove – Mile – 3:56.38 – No. 15

Team National Rankings

LSU 2022 Rankings

LSU Women – No. 9 – Jan. 24

LSU Women – No. 5 – Jan. 31

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 7

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 14

LSU Men – No. 20 – Feb. 14

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 21

LSU Men – No. 21 – Feb. 21

LSU Women – No. 4 – March 1

LSU Men – No. 21 – March 1

LSU Women – No. 4 – March 7

LSU Men – No. 19 – March 7

