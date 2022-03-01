USTFCCCA Rankings – March 1, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Ratings Index was released on Tuesday morning, and it has the LSU women No. 4 and the LSU men No. 21.

The Tigers as a whole registered seven NCAA top 10 marks last weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships. SEC champions Alia Armstrong and Sean Dixon-Bodie both notched personal bests to win their titles. Armstrong won the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.11, and Dixon-Bodie won the triple jump with a personal best mark of 54’ 7.25” (16.64 meters). Armstrong’s time ranks No. 1 in the NCAA to give her the NCAA lead in both the 60 meter dash and 60 meter hurdles, while Dixon-Bodie’s leap is No. 3 nationally.

Favour Ofili moved up to No. 3 in the NCAA thanks to her personal best of 22.46 in the 200 meter dash to earn silver at the SEC meet. That time dropped a quarter of a second off her previous personal best and moved her up into the No. 9 spot on the all-time collegiate list in the event and it was an LSU school record.

Abigail O’Donoghue’s season best clearance of 6’ 2” (1.88 meters) in the high jump earned her bronze at the SEC meet and moved her up to No. 3 on the national list. Katy-Ann McDonald’s PR of 2:02.85 in the 800 meter run got her silver at the conference level and elevated her ranking up to No. 4 in the NCAA this season. The final two NCAA top 10 marks from the SEC meet were Leah Phillips in the 60 meter hurdles (7.97/No.8) and Amber Anning in the 400 meter dash (51.87/No. 9).

The 4×400 meter relay of Anning, Michaela Rose, Garriel White, and Ofili clocked a season best of 3:32.46 at the SEC meet to finish fifth and lock up a NCAA bid in the event as well. The time of 3:32.46 ranks No. 9 nationally.

LSU’s other top 10 national marks can be viewed below. For a full list of rankings, visit ustfccca.org.

Favour Ofili – 60 Meters – 7.19 – No. 9

Eric Edwards Jr. – 60m Hurdles – 7.60 – No. 4

Alia Armstrong – 60m Hurdles – 7.81 – No. 1

Nyagoa Bayak – High Jump – 6’ 0.75” (1.85m) – No. 10

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 14’ 9.50” (4.51m) – No. 2

LSU 2022 Rankings

LSU Women – No. 9 – Jan. 24

LSU Women – No. 5 – Jan. 31

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 7

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 14

LSU Men – No. 20 – Feb. 14

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 21

LSU Men – No. 21 – Feb. 21

LSU Women – No. 4 – March 1

LSU Men – No. 21 – March 1

