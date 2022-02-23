Cowan Added to 2022 Gymnastics Class

BATON ROUGE – North Carolina native Ashley Cowan will join the LSU Gymnastics team as a member of the 2022 class, head coach Jay Clark announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have Ashley joining us next fall,” Clark said. “She will compete for time on all events but should have an immediate impact on our bar lineup. Ashley has a quiet, unassuming personality, but she packs a real punch with her gymnastics. We are all very happy she has chosen to be with us.”

Cowan will join a top class in the fall that features Annie Beard, Lilly Lippeatt and Bryce Wilson.

A level 10 out of Bull City Gymnastics, Cowan is a three-time Junior Olympic National Championships qualifier. She owns top-10 finishes on bars at J.O. Championships, including seventh place on the event in 2021. In 2018, she also earned the win on bars at the junior level.