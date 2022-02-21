USTFCCCA Rankings – February 21, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The final edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Ratings Index poll before postseason action begins this weekend was released on Monday. The LSU women are ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the LSU men check in at No. 21.

LSU currently has 12 marks on the season that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below. LSU begins its indoor postseason this week as they travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the SEC Indoor Championships that will take place February 25-26 at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 60m Hurdles – 7.81

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 14’ 9.50” (4.51m)

Favour Ofili – No. 4 – 200 Meters – 22.78@

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 5 – High Jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Alia Armstrong – No. 5 – 60 Meters – 7.18@

Favour Ofili – No. 6 – 60 Meters – 7.19@

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 7 – 800 Meters – 2:02.73

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 9 – High Jump – 6’ 0.75” (1.85m)

Amber Anning – No. 9 – 400 Meters – 52.07

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 4 – 60m Hurdles – 7.60

Sean Dixon- Bodie – No. 4 – Triple Jump – 53’ 10.50” (16.42m)

John Meyer – No. 9 – Shot Put – 65’ 1.25” (19.84m)

LSU 2022 Rankings

LSU Women – No. 9 – Jan. 24

LSU Women – No. 5 – Jan. 31

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 7

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 14

LSU Men – No. 20 – Feb. 14

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 21

LSU Men – No. 21 – Feb. 21

