No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball Set to Host Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

“I’m excited and I know the team is excited about Saturday,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The event is always great. The competitive environment and opportunity to compete is a lot of fun. I am looking forward to seeing the energy we bring.”

The scrimmage is the last tune-up for the Tigers before they officially start their season next week at the Green Wave Invitational at White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, La. LSU will play four matches between two days on February 25 and 26, including a Friday match against No. 17 Georgia State.

The scrimmage will feature action on five courts with a total of four matches being played. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.

The LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will operate at full capacity for the 2022 season. Fans are encouraged to attend all home events, including Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We hope that some fans come out and add a little pressure,” said Brock. We’re going to see how the players handle that added pressure.”

After the scrimmage, a Kids Clinic will be hosted at 2 p.m. featuring both LSU coaches and players.

“Overall, it’s a really fun day and celebration,” said Brock. “Then to cap it off with the Kids Clinic is always a really fun event.”

Purple Team:

24 Alexis Toney

2 Allison Coens

3 Ella Larkin

15 Ellie Shank

40 Holly Carlton

20 Kylie Deberg

33 Lara Boos

4 Melia Lindner

10 Parker Bracken

22 Reilly Allred

35 Sierra Caffo

Gold Team:

12 Amber Haynes

23 Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope

34 Bella Bauman

31 Brooke Blutreich

21 Cassidy Chambers

11 Grace Seits

30 Hannah Brister

1 Kelli Greene-Agnew

8 Elizabeth Masters

5 Madison Meyers