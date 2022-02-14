USTFCCCA Rankings – February 14, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women stayed put at the No. 4 spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s National Rating Index released on Monday. The LSU men made their first appearance of the season in the top 25 in the 20th slot.

The LSU women boast 10 top-10 marks in the nation this season and are led by NCAA leaders Alia Armstrong (60m hurdles/7.81) and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault/14’ 9.50”). Armstrong also has the fifth fastest 60 meter dash time of the season with a converted readout of 7.18 seconds. Favour Ofili ranks top 10 nationally in two separate events, the 60 meters (No. 6/7.19@) and 200 meters (No. 4/22.78@).

In the high jump, LSU athletes Abigail O’Donoghue and Nygoa Bayak both are in the top 10. O’Donoghue’s best mark of the season, 6’ 1.25” (1.86 meters), ranks No. 5 and Bayak checks in at the No. 8 slot with a personal best of 6’ 0.75” (1.85 meters).

The other three top 10 national marks come on the track for LSU with Katy-Ann McDonald ranked seventh in the 800 meters (2:03.73), Amber Anning rated ninth in the 400 meters (52.07), and Leah Phillips rounding out the national top 10 in the 60 meter hurdles with a 8.05.

The LSU men have three competitors ranked in the top 10 of the national standards with both Eric Edwards Jr. (60m hurdles) and Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump) ranked fourth. Edwards Jr. has a season best of 7.60 in the hurdles and Dixon-Bodie’s best mark of the season is a 53’ 10.50” (16.42 meters). John Meyer collected a season best of 65’ 1.25” (19.84 meters) in the shot put last weekend to move up to No. 8 nationally.

Below is a full list of LSU athletes ranked in the top 10.

National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 60m Hurdles – 7.81

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 14’ 9.50” (4.51m)

Favour Ofili – No. 4 – 200 Meters – 22.78@

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 5 – High Jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Alia Armstrong – No. 5 – 60 Meters – 7.18@

Favour Ofili – No. 6 – 60 Meters – 7.19@

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 7 – 800 Meters – 2:02.73

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 8 – High Jump – 6’ 0.75” (1.85m)

Amber Anning – No. 9 – 400 Meters – 52.07

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 60m Hurdles – 8.08@

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 4 – 60m Hurdles – 7.60

Sean Dixon- Bodie – No. 4 – Triple Jump – 53’ 10.50” (16.42m)

John Meyer – No. 8 – Shot Put – 65’ 1.25” (19.84m)

LSU 2022 Rankings

LSU Women – No. 9 – Jan. 24

LSU Women – No. 5 – Jan. 31

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 7

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 14

LSU Men – No. 20 – Feb. 14

Directly support LSU student-athletes by joining Team TAF today!