Swimming and Diving Ready for SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Championship season is finally upon the LSU swimming and diving team as they prepare for the five-day grind of the 2022 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships inside the Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus in Knoxville.

The SEC championships will consist of swimming and diving events from Tuesday morning through Saturday night. Prelims will begin early in the morning at 9:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. CT with finals beginning around 5:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. CT.

“I’m excited for my first SEC Championship with the LSU Tigers,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “This is going to be a great opportunity for us to get out and challenge ourselves against the rest of the conference. The team has done a great job so far in preparation and their performances with their great meet against Texas A&M. Now’s the time; we want to see if we can move forward and try and post some NCAA championship times. We’ve got a great group, and it’s going to be a great week here. Geaux Tigers!”

TICKET/PARKING INFO

The 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships are officially SOLD OUT.



However, fans can purchase Standing Room Only tickets for $15 beginning one hour before every session at Jones Aquatic Center. These tickets are limited in number and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tennessee’s clear-bag policy will be in place for all fans. That policy can be found here.

Parking will be available in Lot SC40 off Kingston Pike near Tyson Park (PDF).

Though not required for entry to the Jones Aquatic Center or movement throughout the seating area, facial coverings are encouraged.

LAST TIME OUT

To start the senior day competition off against Texas A&M, LSU swimmers’ ‘A’ relays for the men and women placed in the top-2 with the men claiming first with a time of 1:27.92 and the women finishing in second place with a time of 1:41.19.

In the long-distance event of the day, Allison Tomsuden and Isak Vikstrom finished in the top-3 for the 1000-yard free. Tomsuden touched the wall and claimed a time of 10:20.80, while Vikstrom had a 9:35.47.

Following the 1000-yard free was the 200-yard free, which consisted of Katarina Milutinovich finishing second with a time of 1:50.25 and Ryan Warmbier nabbing third for the men with a time of 1:40.64.

In the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke events, the Tigers had six top-3 finishes, as Emilie Boll claimed first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.77. Right behind her on the event was Jadyn Jannasch finishing in third place. For the men, Griffin Curtis and Kevin Glenn finished second and third, respectively, on the 100-yard back with times of 49.47 and 50.07. Mitch Mason (2nd) and Aaron Parrott (3rd) followed suit with the same placements in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with times of 54.66 and 54.74.

For the 200-fly, freshman Gavin Rogers nabbed the first win of his premiere season, finishing with a time of 1:49.76, while Hannah Bellina finished third with a time of 2:01.41.

In the 50-yard free, alongside Curry’s record, Jack Jannasch and Spencer Adrian placed second and third with respective times of 20.59 and 21.17. On the women’s side, Natalie Kucsan finished with a third-place finish and a time of 23.83.

In the 100-yard free, Milutinovich nabbed another second-place finish and Curry claimed another win with a time of 43.76. In the backstroke events, Curtis finished second for the second time on Saturday with a time of 1:47.83.

For the 500-free, Warmbier one-upped his performance in the 1000-free with a second-finish, netting a time of 4:32.96. In the 100-yard fly, Emil Hassling placed first with a time of 49.63 and Bellina claimed second place with a time of 56.16.

The men and women both were able to finish the meet off with wins in the 4×100 yard freestyle relay. The women finished with a time of 3:24.40, and the men had a time of 2:57.96.

LSU divers swept the springboard events against the Aggies, as both 2020 Tokyo Olympians, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Tiger newcomer Chiara Pellacani both nabbed wins on the one-meter and three-meter.

In her first competitive experience in the purple and gold, Pellacani finished with a first-place score of 315.45 on the one-meter and 350.70 on the three-meter. Celaya-Hernandez continued to be the definition of consistency, claiming a first-place finish on the one-meter with a score of 388.95 and on the three-meter with a score of 447.15.

Additionally, for the Tigers, Helle Tuxen and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed fourth and fifth respectively on the one-meter with scores of 283.80 and 276.68. For the men, Adrian Abadia placed fifth with a score of 307.73 and Zayne Danielewicz placed sixth with a score of 282.53.

On the three-meter, Maggie Buckley finished in fourth place with a score of 307.35, while Tuxen finished in fifth place with a score of 298.50 and Gutierrez Lavenant placed sixth with a score of 288.53. For the men, Abadia claimed second place with a score of 401.70 and Danielewicz finished in fifth place with a final score of 334.35.

ORDER OF EVENTS (All Times Central)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

9:30 am: Diving Prelims

3:20 pm: Diving Final

4:00 pm: Swimming Final

Wednesday, Feb. 16

8:30 am: Swimming Prelims

11:30 pm Diving Prelims

4:30 pm Swimming and Diving Finals

Thursday, Feb. 17

8:30 am: Swimming Prelims

11:30 pm: Diving Prelims

4:30 pm: Swimming and Diving Finals

Friday, Feb. 18.

8:30 am: Swimming prelims

11:30 pm: Diving Prelims

4:30 pm: Swimming and Diving Finals

Saturday, Feb. 19

8:30 am: Swimming Prelims

11:00 pm: Diving Prelims

4:30 pm: Swimming and Diving Finals

LIVE VIDEO

The SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed on the SEC Network+ for every session except the time trial session Tuesday morning.

LIVE STATS

Diving: lsul.su/3uKcEJy

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile