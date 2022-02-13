LSU's Super Bowl Records Could Fall Sunday
BATON ROUGE – With six players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, LSU’s all-time statistical highs for the biggest game in sports could fall when the Bengals face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
The list of LSU players in Super Bowl LVI include: quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals – IR), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Rams).
On Sunday, Joe Burrow will become the second quarterback in LSU history to start in a Super Bowl, joining David Woodley, who started for the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. Woodley passed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 27-17 loss to Washington.
Last year, Leonard Fournette set the LSU record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a former Tiger with 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Tampa Bay’s win over Kansas City.
Running back Joseph Addai holds the LSU mark for most receptions (10) and receiving yards (66) in Super Bowl, recording those numbers in Super Bowl XLI.
Defensively, All-America linebacker Devin White set the LSU record for most tackles in a Super Bowl with 12 in the win over the Chiefs.
LSU's Super Bowl Statistical HistoryThrough Super Bowl LV (2020-21 season).
|Player
|Team
|Super Bowl
|Stats
|Rushing
|Jim Taylor
|GB
|Super Bowl I
|17 att., 56 yards, 1 TD
|Charles Alexander
|CIN
|Super Bowl XVI
|5 att., 17 yards
|Kevin Faulk
|NE
|Super Bowl XXXVI
|2 att., 15 yards
|Kevin Faulk
|NE
|Super Bowl XXXVIII
|6 att., 42 yards
|Joseph Addai
|IND
|Super Bowl XLI
|19 att., 77 yards
|Kevin Faulk
|NE
|Super Bowl XLII
|1 att., 7 yards
|Joseph Addai
|IND
|Super Bowl XLIV
|13 att., 77 yards, 1 TD
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|Super Bowl LV
|16 att., 89 yards, 1 TD
|Receiving
|Billy Cannon
|OAK
|Super Bowl II
|2 rec., 25 yards
|Charles Alexander
|CIN
|Super Bowl XVI
|2 rec., 3 yards
|Kevin Faulk
|NE
|Super Bowl XXXVIII
|4 rec., 19 yards
|Joseph Addai
|IND
|Super Bowl XLI
|10 rec., 66 yards
|Kevin Faulk
|NE
|Super Bowl XLII
|7 rec., 52 yards
|Joseph Addai
|IND
|Super Bowl XLIV
|7 rec., 58 yards
|Devery Henderson
|NO
|Super Bowl XLIV
|7 rec., 63 yards
|Brandon LaFell
|NE
|Super Bowl XLIX
|4 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|Super Bowl LV
|4 rec., 46 yards
|Passing
|David Woodley
|MIA
|Super Bowl XVII
|4-of-14, 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
|Kickoff Returns
|Trindon Holliday
|DEN
|Super Bowl XLVIII
|5 ret., 105 yards, 32 long
|Punting
|Donnie Jones
|PHI
|Super Bowl XLII
|1 punt, 41 yards
|Defense
|Fred Miller
|BAL
|Super Bowl III
|3 tackles
|Fred Miller
|BAL
|Super Bowl V
|5 tackles, 0.5 sacks
|Johnny Robinson
|KC
|Super Bowl IV
|1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
|Remi Prudhomme
|KC
|Super Bowl IV
|1 fumble recovery
|Moonie Winston
|MIN
|Super Bowl IV
|4 tackles, 1 sack
|Moonie Winston
|MIN
|Super Bowl VIII
|4 tackles
|Moonie Winston
|MIN
|Super Bowl IX
|6 tackles
|Moonie Winston
|MIN
|Super Bowl XI
|1 tackle
|AJ Duhe
|MIA
|Super Bowl XVII
|3 tackles, 1 interception
|Leonard Marshall
|NYG
|Super Bowl XXI
|2 tackles, 2 sacks
|Leonard Marshall
|NYG
|Super Bowl XXV
|1 tackle, 1 sack
|Denard Walker
|TEN
|Super Bowl XXXIV
|3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
|Tory James
|OAK
|Super Bowl XXXVII
|2 tackles, 1 PD
|Karl Hankton
|CAR
|Super Bowl XXXVIII
|1 tackle
|Jarvis Green
|NE
|Super Bowl XXXVIII
|1 PD
|Jarvis Green
|NE
|Super Bowl XLII
|1 tackle, 1 sack
|Booger McFarland
|IND
|Super Bowl XLI
|2 tackles, 1 sack
|Eric Alexander
|NE
|Super Bowl XLII
|2 tackles
|Randall Gay
|NE
|Super Bowl XLII
|2 PD
|Corey Webster
|NYG
|Super Bowl XLII
|2 tackles, 1 PD
|Ryan Clark
|PIT
|Super Bowl XLIII
|5 tackles
|Randall Gay
|NO
|Super Bowl XLIV
|3 tackles
|Howard Green
|GB
|Super Bowl XLV
|1 QB hit
|Ryan Clark
|PIT
|Super Bowl XLV
|8 tackles
|Corey Webster
|NYG
|Super Bowl XLVI
|1 tackle
|Ricky Jean-Francois
|SF
|Super Bowl XLVII
|2 tackles
|Tharold Simon
|SEA
|Super Bowl XLIX
|1 PD
|Tyson Jackson
|ATL
|Super Bowl LI
|1 tackle
|Deion Jones
|ATL
|Super Bowl LI
|9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
|Jalen Mills
|PHI
|Super Bowl LII
|9 tackles, 2 PD
|Michael Brockers
|LA
|Super Bowl LIII
|7 tackles
|Tyrann Mathieu
|KC
|Super Bowl LIV
|6 tackles
|Tyrann Mathieu
|KC
|Super Bowl LV
|3 tackles
|Devin White
|TB
|Super Bowl LV
|12 tackles, 2 TFL