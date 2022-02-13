Shop
Football

LSU's Super Bowl Records Could Fall Sunday

by Michael Bonnette
Tigers in the Super Bowl Tigers in the NFL +0
BATON ROUGE – With six players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, LSU’s all-time statistical highs for the biggest game in sports could fall when the Bengals face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The list of LSU players in Super Bowl LVI include: quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), tight end Thaddeus Moss (Bengals – IR), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Rams).

On Sunday, Joe Burrow will become the second quarterback in LSU history to start in a Super Bowl, joining David Woodley, who started for the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. Woodley passed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 27-17 loss to Washington.

Last year, Leonard Fournette set the LSU record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a former Tiger with 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Tampa Bay’s win over Kansas City.

Running back Joseph Addai holds the LSU mark for most receptions (10) and receiving yards (66) in Super Bowl, recording those numbers in Super Bowl XLI.

Defensively, All-America linebacker Devin White set the LSU record for most tackles in a Super Bowl with 12 in the win over the Chiefs.

LSU's Super Bowl Statistical History

Through Super Bowl LV (2020-21 season).
PlayerTeamSuper BowlStats
Rushing
Jim TaylorGBSuper Bowl I17 att., 56 yards, 1 TD
Charles AlexanderCINSuper Bowl XVI5 att., 17 yards
Kevin FaulkNESuper Bowl XXXVI2 att., 15 yards
Kevin FaulkNESuper Bowl XXXVIII6 att., 42 yards
Joseph AddaiINDSuper Bowl XLI19 att., 77 yards
Kevin FaulkNESuper Bowl XLII1 att., 7 yards
Joseph AddaiINDSuper Bowl XLIV13 att., 77 yards, 1 TD
Leonard FournetteTBSuper Bowl LV16 att., 89 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Billy CannonOAKSuper Bowl II2 rec., 25 yards
Charles AlexanderCINSuper Bowl XVI2 rec., 3 yards
Kevin FaulkNESuper Bowl XXXVIII4 rec., 19 yards
Joseph AddaiINDSuper Bowl XLI10 rec., 66 yards
Kevin FaulkNESuper Bowl XLII7 rec., 52 yards
Joseph AddaiINDSuper Bowl XLIV7 rec., 58 yards
Devery HendersonNOSuper Bowl XLIV7 rec., 63 yards
Brandon LaFellNESuper Bowl XLIX4 rec., 29 yards, 1 TD
Leonard FournetteTBSuper Bowl LV4 rec., 46 yards
Passing
David WoodleyMIASuper Bowl XVII4-of-14, 97 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Kickoff Returns
Trindon HollidayDENSuper Bowl XLVIII5 ret., 105 yards, 32 long
Punting
Donnie JonesPHISuper Bowl XLII1 punt, 41 yards
Defense
Fred MillerBALSuper Bowl III3 tackles
Fred MillerBALSuper Bowl V5 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Johnny RobinsonKCSuper Bowl IV1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Remi PrudhommeKCSuper Bowl IV1 fumble recovery
Moonie WinstonMINSuper Bowl IV4 tackles, 1 sack
Moonie WinstonMINSuper Bowl VIII4 tackles
Moonie WinstonMINSuper Bowl IX6 tackles
Moonie WinstonMINSuper Bowl XI1 tackle
AJ DuheMIASuper Bowl XVII3 tackles, 1 interception
Leonard MarshallNYGSuper Bowl XXI2 tackles, 2 sacks
Leonard MarshallNYGSuper Bowl XXV1 tackle, 1 sack
Denard WalkerTENSuper Bowl XXXIV3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Tory JamesOAKSuper Bowl XXXVII2 tackles, 1 PD
Karl HanktonCARSuper Bowl XXXVIII1 tackle
Jarvis GreenNESuper Bowl XXXVIII1 PD
Jarvis GreenNESuper Bowl XLII1 tackle, 1 sack
Booger McFarlandINDSuper Bowl XLI2 tackles, 1 sack
Eric AlexanderNESuper Bowl XLII2 tackles
Randall GayNESuper Bowl XLII2 PD
Corey WebsterNYGSuper Bowl XLII2 tackles, 1 PD
Ryan ClarkPITSuper Bowl XLIII5 tackles
Randall GayNOSuper Bowl XLIV3 tackles
Howard GreenGBSuper Bowl XLV1 QB hit
Ryan ClarkPITSuper Bowl XLV8 tackles
Corey WebsterNYGSuper Bowl XLVI1 tackle
Ricky Jean-FrancoisSFSuper Bowl XLVII2 tackles
Tharold SimonSEASuper Bowl XLIX1 PD
Tyson JacksonATLSuper Bowl LI1 tackle
Deion JonesATLSuper Bowl LI9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Jalen MillsPHISuper Bowl LII9 tackles, 2 PD
Michael BrockersLASuper Bowl LIII7 tackles
Tyrann MathieuKCSuper Bowl LIV6 tackles
Tyrann MathieuKCSuper Bowl LV3 tackles
Devin WhiteTBSuper Bowl LV12 tackles, 2 TFL

 

