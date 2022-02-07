USTFCCCA Rankings – February 7, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – For the second straight week, the LSU women’s track and field team has improved its national ranking. The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its third edition of the Ratings Index on Monday and the Tigers are ranked No. 4.

LSU had five new marks that ranked in the top 10 of the national rankings highlighted by Lisa Gunnarsson’s NCAA leading pole vault of 14’ 9.50” (4.51 meters). Gunnarsson, the reigning NCAA indoor and outdoor champion in the event, opened her 2022 season on Friday at LSU’s Bayou Bengal meet in the Carl Maddox Field House.

Phenom sprinter Favour Ofili entered herself into the NCAA top 10 in two separate events over the weekend in the 60 meters and 200 meters at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M. On Friday night, Ofili clocked an African record of 22.71 seconds in the 200 meter dash to win the event; the time converts to 22.78 for NCAA ranking purposes and is No. 3 on the national list.

It was Ofili and Alia Armstrong in the 60 meter dash that registered a pair of personal bests. Armstrong won the event with a time of 7.16 and Ofili took second with a readout of 7.17. A two-hundredth of a second addition was factoring in for the NCAA rankings since times are slightly faster at altitude in the sprints, and the converted marks of 7.18 and 7.19 rank No. 4 and No. 5 on the national list.

Leah Phillips notched a personal best of 8.08 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles in New Mexico to slide into the top 10 as well with a converted time of 8.10 seconds to rank No. 10 nationally. A full list of LSU women in the NCAA top 10 can be viewed below. For a full listing of national rankings, visit ustfccca.org.

National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 60m Hurdles – 7.86

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 14’ 9.50” (4.51m)

Favour Ofili – No. 3 – 200 Meters – 22.78@

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 3 – High Jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Alia Armstrong – No. 4 – 60 Meters – 7.18@

Favour Ofili – No. 5 – 60 Meters – 7.18@

No. 7 – 4x400m Relay – Mason, Anning, White, Ofili – 3:34.40

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 8 – High Jump – 6’ (1.83m)

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 60m Hurdles – 8.08@

LSU 2022 Rankings

LSU Women – No. 9 – Jan. 24

LSU Women – No. 5 – Jan. 31

LSU Women – No. 4 – Feb. 8

