T&F Ready To Compete At Razorback Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – Meet No. 3 of the 2022 indoor season for the LSU track and field team will take place this Friday and Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., as Arkansas hosts the Razorback Invitational (Jan. 28-29) at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Both days of action will be streamed on SEC Network+; links are listed below.

The two-day meet for LSU gets started on Friday with Ji’eem Bullock at 4:10 p.m. CT in the men’s long jump. Bullock will be the first of 13 LSU student-athletes to be in action on Friday. Eric Edwards Jr. will be the first LSU athlete in action on Saturday in the preliminary round of the 60 meter hurdles at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Coverage on SEC Network+ is scheduled to start at 5:50 p.m. CT on Friday and 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. All in all, LSU has a group of 42 athletes set to compete at the meet. A full list of LSU athletes in action can be viewed above.

The high jumping trio of Abigail O’Donoghue, Nyagoa Bayak, and Morgan Smalls will all compete in the event on Friday night. All three scored in the event at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships and will look to do the same this championship season. It will be the third comps of the year for O’Donoghue and Bayak, while Smalls will be competing in her first high jump of the season. Smalls will turn back around and compete in the triple jump at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, a member on the preseason watch list for The Bowerman, will run his first individual race of the 2022 season in the 400 meters on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. CT. Transfer Ashton Hicks will also open up individually for the first time in an LSU uniform in the 400 meters on Saturday as well. Amber Anning and Garriel White will open in the 400 meters on the women’s side; Anning has already clocked PRs this season in the 60 meters and 200 meters while Garriel will be making her individual debut for LSU.

Favour Ofili will headline a group of five LSU women’s sprinters in the 200 meters on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. CT. Ofili finished sixth a year ago in the 200 meter dash at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships on this track with a time of 22.96. Ofili will be joined in the event by Alia Armstrong, Thelma Davies, Symone Mason, and Leah Phillips.

Katy-Ann McDonald, who PR’d with the 10th fastest time in LSU history in the mile in the season opener, will run her first 800 meter race of the season; she’ll also be joined in the 800 meters by Michaela Rose who will be running her first collegiate 800 meter race. NCAA top-10 hurdlers Eric Edwards Jr. and Alia Armstrong will compete in the hurdles for the third straight meet on Saturday with prelims starting at 11:35 a.m. CT.

John Meyer will look to up improve upon his finish from a week ago in the shot put where he registered a throw of 63’ 4.75” (19.32 meters). That mark of 63’ 4.75” ranks No. 2 in the LSU record book. Meyer’s personal best of 65’ 3.50” (19.90 meters) that he registered with Michigan would surpass the current LSU school record in the event, held by Joe Maciejczyk (66’ 0.25”20.12m).

LSU’s women’s squad is ranked No. 9 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Associations ratings index that was released on Monday. The Tigers will be competing against slew of Power 5 ranked opponents as Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Standford, and USC will all be in attendance.

