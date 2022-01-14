T&F Wins Eight Event Titles To Open Up 2022 Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program opened its 2022 season on Friday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Field House that was highlighted by eight event titles on the day.

The most impressive win of the day that came from an LSU athlete was Katy-Ann McDonald in the women’s mile. McDonald is coming off a fall season in which she became only the second women’s runner to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the sport of cross country. She carried that momentum right on over to the indoor track season as she won the mile with a time of 4:48.70 to get her 2022 season started. A primary 800 meter runner, McDonald’s time of 4:48.70 ranks as the 10th fastest in the LSU record book. It’s a promising start to what could be a breakout season for the London, England, native.

It wasn’t just McDonald at the top of the leaderboard in the women’s mile but the LSU women took the top eight spots in the event highlighted by additional podium finishes from Lorena Rangel (4:52.14/PR) and Doria Martingayle (4:55.67/PR), who took second and third respectively. Adam Wise led a group of distance runners that captured the top nine spots in the men’s mile; Wise won with a time of 4:19.34 and was followed by teammates Thomas Daigle (4:22.60) and Garrett Hamilton (4:22.91), who finished second and third with personal bests by each.

Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr. won titles in the 60 meter hurdles. Armstrong opened up her third season in an LSU uniform with a winning time of 8.17; teammate Leah Phillips, who clocked a personal best of 8.29 in the prelims, finished in second with a time of 8.41 in the finals. Edwards Jr. ran times of 7.81 (prelims) and 7.78 (finals) on the men’s side for his win.

LSU had three women win field events as Morgan Smalls (long jump) and Johanna Duplantis (pole vault) won in their LSU debuts, and Nyagoa Bayak registered the first win of her collegiate career in the high jump. Smalls, a transfer from USC, opened her LSU account with a leap of 20’ 7” (6.27 meters) to win the event; Serena Bolden (19’ 4.25”/5.93m) and Kyndal McKnight (18’ 9.75”/5.73m) both collected personal bests in the event as they finished in second and third. Bayak, a 2021 indoor All-American, won the high jump with a clearance of 5’ 11.25” (1.81 meters), and teammate Abigail O’Donoghue finished second with a clearance of 5’ 9.75” (1.77 meters). Duplantis, the fourth member of her family to compete solely in the pole vault for LSU, won her collegiate debut with a clearance of 11’ 11.75” (3.65 meters).

Former LSU sprinter Aleia Hobbs broke her previous Carl Maddox Field House record of 7.13 seconds with a blistering time of 7.10 seconds on Friday to win the 60 meter dash. Fellow LSU sprinter Mikiah Brisco finished in second with a readout of 7.17 seconds. LSU sprinter Favour Ofili took the top collegiate spot and finished fourth overall with a personal best readout of 7.25 seconds in her first ever 60 meter dash race.

Distance runner Hannah Carroll won her second career individual event at the collegiate level in the 600 meters. Carroll circled LSU’s 200 meter track three times in a time of 1:34.39 en route to the win and setting a personal best.

Additional Personal Bests

Serena Bolden – 60 Meters – 7.62

Amber Anning – 60 Meters – 7.50

Dorian Camel – 60 meters – 6.73

Emma Engelhardt – High Jump – 5’ 4.25” (1.63 meters)

Adele Broussard – Mile – 5:20.28

Hailey Day – Mile – 5:32.91

Annie Fink – Mile – 5:37.43

Callie Hardy – Mile – 5:05.87

Molly McHale – Mile – 5:23.45

Carly Nicholson – Mile – 5:18.28

Michaela Rose – Mile – 5:15.48

Sophie Martin – Mile – 5:13.09

Breanna Bernard – Mile – 5:45.13

Jackson Martingayle – Mile – 4:24.26

Dyllon Nimmers – Mile – 4:25.19

Evan Pardo – Mile – 4:25.67

Jack Wallace – Mile – 4:23.52

Up Next

LSU will hit the road and travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Red Raider Invitational on January 21.

