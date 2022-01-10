LSU Spirit Squads to Compete in National Championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The LSU Cheerleaders and Tiger Girls are traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, from January 14-16, 2022, to represent the University in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

Squad members are traveling as a team to Orlando to perform in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House or The AdventHealth Arena – the first building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.

The LSU Cheerleaders and Tiger Girls will be competing on Saturday at the College Nationals Championships.

Watch the live steam on Varsitytv.com.

The projected performance times are below:

Jazz Competition, 7:30 – 11:18 a.m. CT

LSU’s Tiger Girls perform at approximately 9:50 a.m. CT

Cheer Competition, 8:04 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT

LSU Cheerleaders perform at approximately 11:45 a.m. CT

Hip Hop Competition, 12 – 2 p.m. CT

LSU’s Tiger Girls perform at approximately 12:42 p.m. CT

The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN’s longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.