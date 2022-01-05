New 'Will Wade Unfiltered' Monthly Event Debuts Jan. 13

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade will begin hosting a new monthly event for fans beginning Jan. 13 at the Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux location near LSU on the corner of Nicholson and Burbank.

The monthly events will replace the “Tipoff Luncheon” previously held at L’Auberge Casino, including the one previously set for Jan. 6.

Walk-Ons will have a priced buffet, and fans can expect the same Will Wade basketball talk with LSU’s own Cody Worsham. The pair will also take questions, and with the change in venue, students are invited to come join the fun.

More information on the event, buffet setup and pricing will be available in the days ahead at LSUSports.net, the LSU Sports mobile app, and LSU Basketball’s social media channels.