The Bowerman Winner To Be Announced Friday Night

Orlando, Fla. – Former LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison will look to become the first male winner of The Bowerman in program history on Friday night (December 17) at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. CT and all the festivities will be streamed on YouTube Friday evening. Harrison is the second male finalist for LSU as Mondo Duplantis was also one in 2019. There was no ceremony for The Bowerman in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU has had two athletes – Sha’Carri Richardson (2019) & Kimberlyn Duncan (2012) – win The Bowerman, which is the highest honor in collegiate track and field.

JuVaughn Harrison Season Recap

ESPN’s John Anderson will serve as the host for this year’s presentation of The Bowerman. It will be his eighth time emceeing the event.

Harrison is one of three finalists alongside Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington. Women’s finalists for The Bowerman are Tara Davis (Texas), Tyra Gittens (Texas A&M), and Athing Mu (Texas A&M). The Bowerman is given to the athlete who had the best 2021 collegiate season.