Our Lady of the Lake Tiger 10K Set for Sunday

BATON ROUGE – A growing tradition for LSU alumni, faculty, students and fans alike, the fourth annual Our Lady of the Lake Tiger10K will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 5 on the LSU campus.

Those still wishing to register for the unique event, which ends with runners finishing on the 50-yard line in Tiger Stadium, can do so by visiting www.tiger10k.com.

In partnership with LSU Athletics, the Tiger 10K’s scenic course takes participants around the LSU Lakes, Baton Rouge Beach, Sorority Row, down Dalrymple Dr. and through LSU’s campus. Some of the notable sites runners will pass include the LSU Law Center, Student Union, Parade Grounds, the Bell Tower, Campus Quad, and the Indian Mounds.

The race ends in Tiger Stadium where runners cross the 50-yard-line and slap the WIN bar just as LSU legends Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow did in their playing days.

“We are so excited to return to finish on the 50-yard-line of Tiger Stadium,” said FRESHJUNKIE Racing Marketing Director Mike Wattigny. “To be able to run through the tunnel into Death Valley, hear your name over the PA system, and touch the WIN bar is a dream for Tiger fans everywhere.”

The Tiger 10K also offers the Billy Cannon 5K, and a Kids 1-mile race so anyone, no matter age or ability, can complete their journey into Death Valley. Every race offers the opportunity to step on the hallowed grounds of Tiger Stadium, cross the 50-yard-line and slap the WIN bar.

Just like most FRESHJUNKIE Racing events, runners can celebrate their achievement with a post-race party complete with music, cold beer, and classic Louisiana dishes!

WHAT: 4th Annual Our Lady of the Lake Tiger 10K

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA 70803 (Near the new South End Zone addition)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.