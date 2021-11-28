Kim Mulkey Show To Debut Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – The Kim Mulkey Show, a one-hour radio call-in show with the LSU Women’s Basketball head coach along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright, will debut on Tuesday. The hour-long show is aired live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Listeners are encouraged to be a part of the show by submitting a question online, tagging @LSUradio on Twitter, or speaking with coach Mulkey during the show by calling (225) 578-4827 or toll-free (800) 315-8255. Fans in attendance at TJ Ribs will also have the opportunity to ask questions to Coach Mulkey during the show.

The Tigers are set to host No. 13 Iowa State Thursday in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and tickets are available.

2021-22 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Show #2: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Show #3: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)

Show #4: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 * (due to away game on Tuesday)

Show #5: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Show #6: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.)

Show #7: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Show #8: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Show #9: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Show #10: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 * (due to men’s game on Tuesday at 8 p.m.)

Show #11: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Show #12: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Show #13: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Show #14: Monday, Feb. 28 * OR Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (SEC Tournament travel to be considered; if Monday, air time 8 p.m. following The Will Wade Show)

Host: Patrick Wright

Ask Coach: Submit Your Questions

Call-In: (800) 315-8255

Twitter: @LSUradio

Listen Live: LSUsports.net/live