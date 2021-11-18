Celaya-Hernandez Wins One-Meter; Swimming Completes Day Two Finals

TEXAS – Juan Celaya-Hernandez finished first on the one-meter springboard Thursday as the LSU Swimming and Diving teams completed a series of events at their respective midseason matchups in the Art Adamson Invitational and Texas Diving Invitational.

“Juan dove great today!” diving head coach Doug Shaffer said. “This is the best list of dives I’ve seen him do this season. I’m very proud of Adrian as well. He really opened some eyes to his talent. Realistically, any of the top four men could have been the champion, so it was an exciting men’s one-meter event.”

IN THE POOL

To begin the final session, Jolee Liles competed in the ‘A’ final for the 400-yard IM and finished in third place with a time of 4:17.14. Kylie Bennett placed 14th with a time of 4:28.15. For the men, Isak Vikstrom set a personal best with a time of 3:54.09. David Boylan finished in 15th place with a time of 3:58.44 and Joel Thompson took 16th place with a time of 4:00.55.

For the 100-yard fly, Jenna Bridges placed 10th with a time of 54.35, a personal best, and Maddie Howell finished in 13th place with a time of 54.87, which is also a personal best. Hannah Bellina finished with a personal best in this event with a time of 54.36, placing 17th. Natalie Kucsan finished in 18th place with a time of 55.53 and Emily Pawlaski finished right behind Kucsan with a time of 55.66. Sasha Ramey rounded out the flyers with a 21st-place finish and a 55.95 time.

In the 200-yard fly for the men, Griffin Curtis finished in 18th place with a time of 48.47, while Tommy Spradley and Michael Petro rounded out the ‘C’ final with respective times of 49.53 and 49.97.

Katarina Milutinovich finished second in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:46.84. Bellina and Reagan Osborne finished in ninth and tenth place, respectively, with times of 1:48.64 and 1:49.10. Peyton Curry took 14th place with a time of 1:50.95. Allison Tomsuden placed 18th with a time of 1:52.01 and Reagan Sweeney placed 19th with a time of 1:52.65. Johannah Cangelosi finished in 21st place with a time of 1:53.13. For the men, Aaron Parrott placed 12th with a time of 54.53, Emil Hassling placed 17th with a time of 54.37, a personal best, and Jack Jannash placed 20th with a time of 55.38.

Ezra Dickerson finished with a personal best time 57.43 and placed 29th.

In the 100-yard back, Milutinovich competed in her second ‘A’ final, finishing with a time of 53.85, placing fourth. Peyton placed 16th with a time of 56.72, while Sarah Grace Thompson set a personal best, placing 19th with a time of 56.82. Maddie Clifton finished in 21st place with a time of 57.34 and Cangelosi placed 27th with a time of 58.18. For the men, Curtis took first place in the ‘B’ final to claim ninth in the event with a time of 47.87. Kevin Glenn finished in 13th place with a time of 49.24. James Henderson placed 16th with a time of 49.95 and Nick Toepfer finished in 18th place with a time of 49.22.

For the 800-free relay the team of Milutinovich, Bellina, Peyton, Reagan Osborne placed third with a time of 7:17.78. On the men’s side, LSU’s ‘A’ team finished in third place with a time of 6:26.73.

ON THE BOARDS

On Thursday, the first day of the Texas Diving Invitational, the diving team competed in two events. The men participated in the one-meter springboard, and the women competed on the three-meter springboard.

In the prelims for the men, Juan Celaya-Hernandez took third place on the one-meter with a score of 374.15. Freshman Adrian Abadia finished the prelim session in fifth place with a final score of 355.90. Due to their top-8 finish, both qualified for Thursday night’s finals.

For the women, 2020 Tokyo Olympian Anne Tuxen placed 12th with a score of 289.90. Not far behind her, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed 14th with a score of 285.45. Freshman Maggie Buckley placed 18th with a score of 275.20.

“The women were solid, but both Anne and Montse(rrat) missed one, keeping them out of the final,” Shaffer said. “Maggie is gaining valuable experience. Right now it’s all about evaluating, learning and competing.”

In the finals, Celaya-Hernandez claimed first place on the one-meter springboard with a final score of 414.45. Abadia took fifth place in his first midseason meet in the purple and gold with a final score of 383.20.

The diving Tigers return to action Friday at 10:00 a.m. when the events will switch for the men and women. The men will compete on the three-meter springboard, and the women will dive in the one-meter springboard.

The top-8 for each event advances to the final at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s Order of Events

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breaststroke

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

