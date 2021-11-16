Tigers Head to Texas for Midseason Matchups

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving teams will participate in two separate midseason matchups with the Art Adamson Invitational and the Texas Diving Invitational. The swimming Tigers head to College Station, Texas to compete at the Rec Center Natatorium, while the diving team travels to Austin, Texas to dive at the Jamail Swimming Center.

The Texas Diving Invitational will stream on the ESPN app and can be viewed on the Longhorn Network.

“We are super excited to attend the Texas Diving Invitational,” diving head coach Doug Shaffer said. “They always run a first-class event. This being another step in our season, we look forward to facing our biggest competition of the season. The field includes 5 Olympians, so it’s sure to be a great event.”

Swimming results for the Art Adamson Invitational can be found on the MeetMobile app.

“The Tigers have been training real hard this first semester, and we’re excited for the opportunity to go to this midseason meet at Texas A&M,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “We can’t wait to compete against a great set of competitors in A&M, USC and TCU. Our team is expecting great performances with all the hard work they’ve put in we’re looking forward to the second half of the season.”

LAST TIME OUT

Brooks Curry, 2020 Tokyo Olympian, finished the competitive in-conference meet with three individual wins coming in the 50-free, 100-free, and 200-free. For the 50-free, he had a time of 19.95. For the 100-free, he finished with a time of 43.98, while garnering a 1:34.27 in the 200-free.

His time in the 200-free is the second-fastest time in the country.

In the long-distance events, Ryan Warmbier finished in first place for the 500-free with a time of 4:32.01. On the women’s side, Jolee Liles claimed second place with a time of 4:57.79. Liles also picked up a second-place finish in the 1000-free with a time of 10:08.66.

Sophomore Mitch Mason had a strong outing, finishing in first place for the 200-breast with a time of 2:01.96. He also finished in second place for the 100-breaststroke with a time of 54.50. Hannah Bellina completed the meet with several impressive finishes in the 200-fly and 100-fly. She won the 200-fly with a time of 2:00.04 and took second place in the 100-fly with a time of 55.52.

Katarina Milutinovich continues to show off her speed grabbing two second-place finishes in the 200-free and 100-free. She snagged second place in the 200-free with a time of 1:48.65, while she swam a 50.30 in the 100-free.

On the boards, the women dominated the springboard events against Alabama as they finished in the top four for both events. On the one-meter Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant took first place with a score of 293.63. Followed by her, freshman Maggie Buckley grabbed second place with a score of 284.85, Helle Tuxen finished third with a score of 283.43, and Anne Tuxen claimed fourth with a score of 272.93.

For the three-meter event, Helle took the top spot with a score of 346.43, and her sister, Anne, finished behind her with a score of 314.48. Rounding out the top four were Gutierrez Lavenant and Buckley finishing with respective scores of 309.30 and 287.55.

On the men’s side, Juan Celaya-Hernandez swept the springboard events, finishing with a 402.30 on the one-meter and a 443.10 on the three-meter. Freshman Adrian Abadia claimed second on both events, scoring a 368.25 on the one-meter and 401.25 on the three-meter.

ORDER OF EVENTS (Day 1)

Prelims begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

400 Medley Relay



Finals are set for 5:30 p.m. CT on each day of the Art Adamson Invitational and will occur in the same order from the prelims.

ORDER OF EVENTS (Day 1 of the Texas Diving Invitational)

Prelims begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday

Men’s One-Meter

Women’s Three-Meter

Finals will begin at 5:00 p.m. on the same day with the top eight from the prelims competing.

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on Meet Mobile

Diving: lsul.su/TDIStats

LIVE VIDEO:

Texas Diving Invitational (Day 1-3): lsul.su/307uLvE