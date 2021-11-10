Beach To Host Fall Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage Friday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will finish its Fall training on Friday during a Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage, beginning at 5 p.m. CT in LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The scrimmage is open for fans to attend and will feature all players playing four rounds of one set to 21. The rosters are listed below.

This is the final time the team will take the sand together before opening practice in January for its season, set to begin February 25 at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans. LSU finished its Fall competition schedule last weekend, winning its second consecutive competition in Huntsville, Alabama.

Purple Team:

Melia Lindner

Holly Carlton

Brooke Blutreich

Grace Seits

Alexis Toney

Kelli Greene-Agnew

Amber Haynes

Reilly Allred

Parker Braken

Gold Team:

Ellie Shank

Madison Meyers

Lara Boos

Cassidy Chambers

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope

Bella Bauman

Liz Masters

Sierra Caffo

Allison Coens