Beach To Host Fall Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage Friday
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will finish its Fall training on Friday during a Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage, beginning at 5 p.m. CT in LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.
The scrimmage is open for fans to attend and will feature all players playing four rounds of one set to 21. The rosters are listed below.
This is the final time the team will take the sand together before opening practice in January for its season, set to begin February 25 at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans. LSU finished its Fall competition schedule last weekend, winning its second consecutive competition in Huntsville, Alabama.
Purple Team:
Melia Lindner
Holly Carlton
Brooke Blutreich
Grace Seits
Alexis Toney
Kelli Greene-Agnew
Amber Haynes
Reilly Allred
Parker Braken
Gold Team:
Ellie Shank
Madison Meyers
Lara Boos
Cassidy Chambers
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope
Bella Bauman
Liz Masters
Sierra Caffo
Allison Coens