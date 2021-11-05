LSU Falls to Alabama in First SEC Action

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The LSU swimming and diving returned to action Friday at the Alabama Aquatic Center to take on the Crimson Tide in the first SEC dual meet of the season. The men fell by a score of 170-130, while the women lost 194.5-105.5.

IN THE POOL

Brooks Curry, 2020 Tokyo Olympian, finished the competitive in-conference meet with three individual wins coming in the 50-free, 100-free, and 200-free. For the 50-free, he had a time of 19.95. For the 100-free, he finished with a time of 43.98, while garnering a 1:34.27 in the 200-free.

In the long-distance events, Ryan Warmbier finished in first place for the 500-free with a time of 4:32.01. On the women’s side, Jolee Liles claimed second place with a time of 4:57.79. Liles also picked up a second-place finish in the 1000-free with a time of 10:08.66.

Sophomore Mitch Mason had a strong outing, finishing in first place for the 200-breast with a time of 2:01.96. He also finished in second place for the 100-breaststroke with a time of 54.50. Hannah Bellina completed the meet with several impressive finishes in the 200-fly and 100-fly. She won the 200-fly with a time of 2:00.04 and took second place in the 100-fly with a time of 55.52.

Katarina Milutinovich continues to show off her speed grabbing two second-place finishes in the 200-free and 100-free. She snagged second place in the 200-free with a time of 1:48.65, while she swam a 50.30 in the 100-free.

ON THE BOARDS

The women dominated the springboard events against Alabama as they finished in the top four for both events. On the one-meter Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant took first place with a score of 293.63. Followed by her, freshman Maggie Buckley grabbed second place with a score of 284.85, Helle Tuxen finished third with a score of 283.43, and Anne Tuxen claimed fourth with a score of 272.93.

On the three-meter, Helle took the top spot with a score of 346.43, and her sister, Anne, finished behind her with a score of 314.48. Rounding out the top four were Gutierrez Lavenant and Buckley finishing with respective scores of 309.30 and 287.55.

For the men, Juan Celaya-Hernandez swept the springboard events, finishing with a 402.30 on the one-meter and a 443.10 on the three-meter. Freshman Adrian Abadia claimed second on both events, scoring a 368.25 on the one-meter and 401.25 on the three-meter.