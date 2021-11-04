LSU to Face Alabama in First SEC Dual Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team, coming off a clean sweep of the Rocky Mountain Invitational, is set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa Friday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Tigers are 4-0 heading into the first SEC dual meet of the season.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to swim against Alabama,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “They’re great competitors; they’ve already had a great season so far. We’re excited about our potential to keep getting better, to keep learning, to keep facing challenges. Our student-athletes are in a great position to go in there and race against a great foe.”

“I’m really excited about heading to Tuscaloosa for our first SEC competition,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer added. “Personally, I have had some very memorable experiences while competing in Tuscaloosa. This will be our highest level of competition so far this year and an opportunity for us to continue to develop on the success that we have already had this season.”

LAST TIME OUT

To start the day in the pool at the Rocky Mountain Invitational, both the men and women won the 400-yard medley relay with times of 3:17.76 and 3:47.47, respectively. In the 400-yard IM, Jolee Liles and David Boylan both nabbed a victory with times of 4:39.01 and 4:08.40.

For the 100-yard back, Katarina Milutinovich and Peyton Curry finished first and second with times of 51.02 and 52.22. Reagan Osborne placed sixth with a time of 53.20. For the men, Brooks Curry and Jack Jannasch finished in the top-3 with times of 43.91 and 46.00.

In the 200-yard back, freshman Griffin Curtis continued his impressive start to the season with another first-place finish. He finished with a time of 1:50.23, while Nicholas Toepfer placed fourth with a time of 1:54.82. During the 200-yard breaststroke, transfer Aaron Parrott finished first with a time of 2:05.40, two seconds faster than the next swimmer.

For the long-distance events, Jolee Liles and Allison Tomsuden claimed first and second with times of 10:39.33 and 10:44.49 in the 1000-yard free.

To end the day for the swimming Tigers, the women’s ‘A’ relay team claimed first place in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:34.39, while the men took second place with a time of 1:21.13.

On the boards, both days of competition had divers participating in two official events. The women competed on the three-meter springboard and the men competed on the one-meter springboard for the first day, and the events swapped for the second day.

For the women who competed on the three-meter springboard, Anne Tuxen finished first with a score of 320.85 and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed second with a score of 316.55. Freshman Maggie Buckley claimed third place with a score of 312.10.

On the three-meter springboard, Juan Celaya-Hernandez placed first again with a score of 434.25. Freshman Adrian Abadia showed extreme improvement from the first meet, finishing second with a score of 404.70. Freshman Zayne Danielewicz placed fourth with a score of 329.35.

For the men, Juan Celaya-Hernandez claimed first place on the one-meter springboard with a score of 437.05. Freshman Adrian Abadia finished second with a score of 356.80, while freshman Zayne Danielewicz placed fourth, finishing with a score of 300.95.

For the one-meter springboard, the Tigers took the top-3 spots. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed first with a score of 312.40. Freshman Maggie Buckley continued her outstanding start to the season, finishing with a score of 282.00. Helle Tuxen rounded out the trio with a third-place finish scoring a 281.75.

ORDER OF EVENTS

200M Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

One-Meter Diving

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

Three-Meter Diving

200 IM

400 Free Relay

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on Meet Mobile

Diving: lsul.su/3CDgtkR