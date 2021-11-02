Non-Conference Tickets; Mini-Plans On Sale For Men's Hoops

BATON ROUGE – Single game tickets for the first eight non-conference home games for LSU men’s basketball and mini-plans are now available through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.

Also, season tickets are still available for the 17-home games of the 2021-22 season which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. CT against ULM in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Single game tickets are available for the following games at this time:

Nov. 9 – ULM

Nov. 12 – Texas State

Nov. 15 – Liberty

Nov. 18 – McNeese State

Nov. 22 — Belmont

Dec. 1 – Ohio

Dec. 14 – Northwestern State

Dec. 22 – Lipscomb

Ticket prices vary per game with some games offering prices as low as $5. Conference game single game tickets will be available for sale individually at a later date.

Mini-Plans

The LSU Athletic Ticket Office has three mini-plans that can be purchased now at LSUtix.net or by calling (225) 578-2184.

Plan 1 – The LSU Mobile Pass

For $170 fans can purchase a full season ticket and your seats will vary from game-to-game based on availability. For at least two conference games, seats will be guaranteed in the 200 level.

Plan 2 – 3-Game Mini-Plan

For $66, fans can pick tickets to two (2) conference games (excluding Kentucky) and one (1) non-conference game.

Plan 3 – Starting 5 Mini-Plan

For $99 fans can pick tickets to 2 conference games, 2 non-conference games and the Kentucky game.

