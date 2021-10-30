Tigers Compete At Gulf Shores Beach Bash

GULF SHORES, Ala – It was frigid and windy when the LSU Beach Volleyball team competed Saturday in Gulf Shores at the Gulf Shore Collegiate Beach.

The pairs changed every round as each girl played with multiple different partners. Every player finished .500 or better on the day in total sets, playing in four two-set matches each. The other schools at the event were Florida State, Southern Mississippi, Tulane, and Spring Hill.

“It was a great test against solid teams and we played well across the board all day long,” Head Coach Russell Brock said. “I’m proud of where we are in the process this Fall. All of the hard work in the weight room and in the sand is really showing.”

The Tigers have one more week of training in the Fall left. LSU will conclude the Fall next weekend at an event in Huntsville, Alabama.

Individual Sets W-L:

Kelli Greene-Agnew: 7-1

Allison Coens: 4-4

Melia Lindner: 8-0

Madison Meyers: 6-2

Liz Masters: 7-1

Parker Bracken: 6-2

Grace Seits: 7-1

Amber Haynes: 7-1

Cassidy Chambers: 7-1

Reilly Allred: 5-3

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope: 6-2

Alexis Toney: 7-1

Ellie Shank: 6-2

Brooke Blutreich: 5-3

Lara Boos: 6-2

Bella Bauman: 7-1

Sierra Caffo: 5-3

Holly Carlotn: 4-4