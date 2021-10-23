Swimming and Diving Wins Three Dual Meets at Rocky Mountain Invitational

COLORADO SPRINGS – The LSU swimming and diving team returned to action at the Rocky Mountain Invitational Saturday inside the Cadet Natatorium at the Air Force Academy. The Tigers went 3-0 on the weekend with wins over the Academy, Wyoming and the University of Denver.

The final results for the men’s and women’s performances will be listed at the end of this release.

IN THE POOL

To start the day, both the men and women won the 400-yard medley relay with times of 3:17.76 and 3:47.47, respectively. In the 400-yard IM, Jolee Liles and David Boylan both nabbed a victory with times of 4:39.01 and 4:08.40.

For the 100-yard back, Katarina Milutinovich and Peyton Curry finished first and second with times of 51.02 and 52.22. Reagan Osborne placed sixth with a time of 53.20. For the men, Brooks Curry and Jack Jannasch finished in the top-3 with times of 43.91 and 46.00.

In the 200-yard back, freshman Griffin Curtis continued his impressive start to the season with another first-place finish. He finished with a time of 1:50.23, while Nicholas Toepfer placed fourth with a time of 1:54.82. During the 200-yard breaststroke, transfer Aaron Parrott finished first with a time of 2:05.40, two seconds faster than the next swimmer.

For the long-distance events, Jolee Liles and Allison Tomsuden claimed first and second with times of 10:39.33 and 10:44.49.

To end the day in the 200-yard free relay, the women’s ‘A’ relay team claimed first place with times of 1:34.39, while the men took second place with a time of 1:21.13.

ON THE BOARDS

Like Day One of the Rocky Mountain Invitational, divers competed in two official events for the day. The women competed on the one-meter springboard and the men competed on the three-meter springboard.

For the one-meter springboard, the Tigers took the top-3 spots. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed first with a score of 312.40. Freshman Maggie Buckley continued her outstanding start to the season, finishing with a score of 282.00. Helle Tuxen rounded out the trio with a third-place finish scoring a 281.75.

On the three-meter springboard, Juan Celaya-Hernandez placed first again with a score of 434.25. Freshman Adrian Abadia showed extreme improvement from the first meet, finishing second with a score of 404.70. Freshman Zayne Danielewicz placed fourth with a score of 329.35.

Final Result Totals (LSU Men vs. Opponent)

vs. Wyoming (262-91)

vs. Denver (240.50-112.50)

Air Force (225-128)

Final Result Totals (LSU Women vs. Opponent)

vs. Wyoming (250-103)

vs. Denver (233-120)

vs. Air Force (261-92)

UP NEXT

The Tigers head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the Crimson Tide in the first SEC dual meet of the season. The meet is scheduled for Friday, November 5.