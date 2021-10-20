Shop
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Boot Up: Inside Preseason Practice

A closer look at a new-look roster for LSU Basketball in 2021-22

by Cody Worsham, Digital Media Reporter
+0
Boot Up: Inside Preseason Practice

On today’s episode of Boot Up: The LSU Basketball Podcast, we go inside LSU Basketball practice to get some insight on a new look Tigers team as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

In particular, we take a closer look at Darius Days, Mwani Wilkinson, and Xavier Pinson, the leaders of the Tigers in 21-22, as well as some newcomers who have stood out this fall.

Thanks to our friends at Cards and Culture, the presenting sponsors of Boot Up all season long.

Listen to Boot Up

Boot Up: Apple Podcasts Boot Up: Spotify Boot Up: Overcast Boot Up: All Others

Related Stories

Bob Pettit Named To NBA 75th Anniversary Team; More Announced 2 PM on ESPN

Bob Pettit Named To NBA 75th Anniversary Team; More Announced 2 PM on ESPN

Tasmin Mitchell Named In 2022 Class of State High School Hall of Fame

Tasmin Mitchell Named In 2022 Class of State High School Hall of Fame

Six Former Tigers Presently On NBA Rosters As 2021-22 Season Opens

Six Former Tigers Presently On NBA Rosters As 2021-22 Season Opens