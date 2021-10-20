Boot Up: Inside Preseason Practice

On today’s episode of Boot Up: The LSU Basketball Podcast, we go inside LSU Basketball practice to get some insight on a new look Tigers team as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

In particular, we take a closer look at Darius Days, Mwani Wilkinson, and Xavier Pinson, the leaders of the Tigers in 21-22, as well as some newcomers who have stood out this fall.

