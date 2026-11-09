Tigers Post Two Wins over Troy in Sunday Baseball Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. – A two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning by designated Bino Watters lifted LSU on Sunday to a 10-9 win over Troy in the first half of an exhibition contest in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers posted a 9-3 victory over the Trojans in the second half of the exhibition on Sunday night.

Trailing 9-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and nobody on, the Tigers began the rally when first baseman Mason Braun drew a walk.

Third baseman Dawson Park followed with a single, and Watters then lined a pitch into the left-center field gap to drive in the winning runs.

The ninth-inning surge completed a tremendous comeback for LSU, which trailed Troy 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.

Leftfielder Dominic Santarelli executed a steal of home plate to narrow the gap to 9-5 in the seventh before shortstop Steven Milam launched a three-run homer for the Tigers in the eighth.

LSU’s offense was also highlighted by rightfielder Angel Laya, who produced a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run single in the sixth.

LSU starting pitcher William Schmidt delivered an excellent outing, working 2.0 scoreless innings while recording four strikeouts.

Freshman DH/left-handed pitcher Lucas Nawrocki tripled in the fourth inning and scored on catcher Cade Arrambide’s single, and he fired a scoreless ninth inning on the mound to set the stage for LSU’s walk-off win.

Nawrocki also made a significant impact in Sunday night’s Game 2 win with two hits, including a solo homer, and two RBI.

Watters contributed two doubles and two RBI in the nightcap, and freshman infielder Parker Loew delivered an RBI double.

Starting pitcher Casan Evans was dominant in Game 2, recording five strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless innings.

Relievers Cooper Sides, Braxton Beaty and Ethan Plog combined to record 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

LSU will play host to another fall exhibition at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday when the Tigers face Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Notable Stats from Game 1 vs. Troy

Notable Stats from Game 2 vs. Troy