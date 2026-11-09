Robinson Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following a career weekend at the Maravich Center, LSU outside hitter Jurnee Robinson was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The honor marks Robinson’s second SEC Offensive Player of the Week selection this season and the seventh SEC weekly accolade of her career.

The Jurnee Robinson experience 🗣️ Your @SEC Offensive Player of the Week (duh!) ⤵️ https://t.co/p7QzllIKz9 — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 9, 2026

During LSU’s final home weekend of the 2026 season, Robinson averaged 7.94 points and 7.75 kills per set across eight sets. The senior recorded 62 kills on a .432 hitting percentage and posted a pair of double-doubles, bringing her season total to 13.

Robinson opened the weekend with a career-high 35 kills on a .453 hitting percentage, adding 11 digs and a solo block against Arkansas. Her 36.0-point performance tied herself for the highest-scoring match in the SEC this season. She followed that effort with 27 kills on a .407 hitting percentage, 10 digs and a block against Oklahoma. In the victory, Robinson became the fifth player in LSU history to reach 2,000 career points.

The South Carolina native has recorded a .400 or better hitting percentage in four matches this season and continues to lead the SEC with 5.78 points and 5.21 kills per set. Robinson now has 1,800 career kills and 2,013.5 career points, putting her 49 kills shy of entering the SEC's all-time top 10 in career kills.

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