LSU, NILSU Max To Host Exclusive Tailgate On December 6 Before Northwestern State Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball, in coordination with NILSU Max, will host an exclusive pregame tailgate party before the Tigers’ matchup against Northwestern State inside Prather Coliseum on December 6.

The event will be held on the same day as the game with festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT outside Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches and concluding at 1 p.m. CT. The tailgate will close an hour prior to tipoff at 2 p.m. CT to ensure fans can enter the facility to watch the Tigers in action.

Fans can purchase tickets at nilsumaxevents.com/womens-basketball-tailgate with prices set at $75 for adults and $25 for children, ages 10 and under. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and mingle with LSU women’s basketball coaches and staff among other Tiger fans.

The first 100 ticket purchasers will receive an exclusive poster autographed by the 2026–27 Tiger squad.

LSU returns to action Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT for a matchup with McNeese inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network +.