LSU Soccer Upsets No. 23 Auburn, Advances to SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The 11th-seeded LSU Soccer team (5-9-5) opened its 2026 SEC Tournament campaign with a 1-0 upset victory over sixth-seeded and No. 23 nationally ranked Auburn (8-3-7) on Sunday afternoon at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida.

The Tigers secured their third consecutive SEC Tournament opening-round victory over Auburn, continuing a streak that dates back to the 2024 tournament. With the win, LSU advances to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, where it will face third-seeded and No. 8 nationally ranked Alabama on Tuesday, November 10, at 2 p.m. CT.

Junior midfielder Ava Amsden delivered the difference-maker for LSU, converting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give the Tigers an early 1-0 advantage. The goal marked Amsden's fifth of the season and proved to be the game-winner as LSU held Auburn scoreless through the remaining 68 minutes of action.



With the goal, Amsden also improved to a perfect 4-for-4 on penalty kick attempts this season.

The day started with back-and-forth play between LSU and Auburn. Sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey followed with a shot on target in the 13th minute, forcing a save from Auburn goalkeeper Ayana Yapo.

The breakthrough came at the 21:45 mark when an Auburn foul inside the box awarded LSU a penalty kick. Amsden stepped up to the spot and converted the opportunity to put the Tigers ahead, 1-0.

Despite Auburn holding a 7-5 advantage in first-half shots, LSU entered the break with the lead after placing three of its five attempts on target.

The Tigers came out of halftime with increased offensive pressure, dominating possession in the attacking third and outshooting Auburn 9-2 over the final 45 minutes. Amsden nearly doubled the advantage in the 49th minute, forcing another save from Yapo, while Berglind Hlynsdottir added two attempts in the 55th and 56th minutes.

Senior forward Ava Galligan continued LSU's offensive push, recording three shots in the second half, including an attempt on target in the 64th minute that was turned away by Yapo.

LSU's defensive unit held strong throughout the second half, limiting Auburn to just two shots and one attempt on goal. Goalkeeper Audur Scheving recorded two saves across 90 minutes to secure the shutout victory, including a crucial stop in the 77th minute to preserve the one-goal advantage.

The Tigers finished the match with a 14-9 advantage in total shots, including a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. LSU also led Auburn in corner kicks, 3-1.

Scheving played all 90 minutes in goal, while defenders Emma Alvord, Ryleigh Albin and Jocelyn Ollivierre also went the distance for LSU.

The victory keeps LSU's postseason journey alive and marks another upset of Auburn in SEC Tournament play. The Tigers will now turn their attention to No. 8 Alabama in Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup, with a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals on the line.

Up Next

LSU will face third-seeded Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 10, at 2 p.m. CT at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola. The winner will advance to the tournament semifinals.

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