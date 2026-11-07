Volleyball Welcomes Oklahoma for Final Home Match of 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will close out its 2026 home schedule when it welcomes Oklahoma to the Maravich Center for a 1 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The match will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Garrett Walvoord and Betsy Becker Laborde on the call. LSU will also recognize six student-athletes during Senior Day festivities, including Lauren Brooker, Ella Hemmings, Angelina Lee, Remi Nuss, Tireh Smith and Martina Villani.

LSU (10-11, 5-7 SEC) looks to close its home schedule on a high note after falling to Arkansas in four sets Wednesday night, despite a career-high 35 kills from Jurnee Robinson. Oklahoma (12-9, 5-7 SEC) enters Sunday's matchup looking to wrap up a six-match road stretch with its second consecutive win after sweeping Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Friday night.

The Tigers hold a 10-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a perfect 4-0 record against the Sooners in Baton Rouge. LSU has won nine of the last 10 meetings, with Oklahoma claiming last season's matchup in Norman, Okla., to snap the Tigers' nine-match winning streak in the series.

LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.39 digs per set and ninth with 2.34 blocks per set. The Tigers have held opponents to a .215 hitting percentage this season. Offensively, LSU averages 13.02 kills and 11.99 assists per set, ranking eighth and ninth in the conference, respectively.

Robinson leads the SEC with 5.73 points and 5.13 kills per set. Following her career night against Arkansas, she has recorded 12 double-doubles this season, including one in each of LSU's last two matches. Robinson has also contributed 60 blocks, including a team-high 18 solo blocks, and 10 service aces. She is just 14 points away from becoming the fifth player in LSU history to reach 2,000 career points.

Setter Martina Villani has helped direct the Tigers' balanced offense, averaging 9.81 assists per set this season and 10.91 over her last six starts. She has recorded at least 50 assists in two of LSU's last five matches while adding 13 blocks, five kills and three service aces this season.

Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie ranks fifth in the SEC with 1.22 blocks per set, while fellow middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the Tigers with 68 total blocks. Jones has also contributed 132 kills this season. Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the LSU defense, ranking fifth in the SEC with 4.05 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in four matches this season and leads the Tigers with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.