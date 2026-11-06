Tamarcus Cooley's Giving Spirit Benefits His Team and Community

Following a dominant night under the Friday Night Lights at Rolesville High School, Tamarcus Cooley would sit around the television every Saturday in Raleigh, N.C., watching college football. The late-night slate was often filled with the LSU Tigers lighting up Death Valley in pursuit of a National Championship run.

Fast forward years later, and that high school kid is now in the same place that some of his favorite Tigers stood, breaking down opposing SEC offenses, and representing the purple and gold faithful.

But the arrival of Tamarcus Cooley in Louisiana was far from straightforward, and he had to forge a path that included many pit stops, and a lot of adversity.

“I learned that you can’t compare your situations to others, because my situation was a little different for real. I mean, everybody’s journey is different in a lot of ways, and my journey was different,” Cooley explained.

After his football path led him to stints at Maryland and North Carolina State, Cooley transferred to LSU in 2025.

What he had only seen through the pixels of a television had become a reality.

“It’s like a dream come true, just seeing a school I wanted to play for and then people that kind of fit my swag. I always told myself I had to come to LSU, no matter what the journey was, I always wanted to just end up here,” he said with a smile.

The physical safety flourished in defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme, starting all 13 games in 2025 on a defense that led the SEC in interceptions.

But by watching his high motor and knack for bringing the intensity on a fierce LSU defense, you don’t get the full picture of who Tamarcus Cooley is as a person.

He grew up in a tough neighborhood with his mother and four siblings, he’s had his share of struggles, and they contribute to his devotion to helping others.

So, the question is, who is Tamarcus Cooley?

“I let people answer that for real, I would say I care about other people. When I meet people, I don’t let them know I play football, football is what I do and not who I am,” he said.

In August of 2025, Cooley’s story went viral on social media after he pulled off of a crowded highway to help a mother and her two children fix their flat tire. The story was something that he never imagined would get the publicity it did, and it wasn’t something he wanted.

“I want to be remembered as a person that gives back to people that need, just a giver,” he explained.

Before the start of this football season, Cooley and his new counterpart in the last line of Blake Baker’s defense, safety Ty Benefield, helped a homeless woman and her children find shelter and groceries while putting together a long-term plan for them.

Cooley doesn’t look for the spotlight, doesn’t chase fame. He simply says that he tries his hardest to be the person that he would want others to be toward those closest to him.

On the field, the overhaul of LSU’s football program was led by the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin, someone Cooley was very familiar with throughout his recruiting journey. While Kiffin was the coach at Ole Miss, Cooley was a target of his.

“At one point I was about to go to Ole Miss out of high school, and then I hit the portal leaving NC State, went to Ole Miss to visit and was about to go there again, and he (Kiffin) just ended up here. Maybe it’s meant to be,” said Cooley.

It was his dream school where their paths collided, and it came along with the arrival of someone Cooley had admired when he first fell in love with LSU as a kid. The legendary Coach Ed Orgeron.

Cooley and Coach O quickly formed a bond beyond football, and it’s a full circle moment for the kid that watched the 2019 National Championship run, dreaming of one day putting the pads on in front of the Tiger Stadium crowd.

“He’s a hero for kids like me,” Cooley said. “I grew up in the trenches, just seeing him is a blessing, he teaches me a lot of stuff on and off the field. I got a great relationship with Coach O.”

Now, Cooley and the LSU defense are taking the SEC by storm, and he’s making his presence felt.

“I always wanted to just end up here,” he reiterated, and after a winding road, Tamarcus Cooley’s dream of Callin’ Baton Rouge home has become everything he hoped for.