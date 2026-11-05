Two Members Of The LSU Soccer Team Receive All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two members of the LSU Soccer team were recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday as the league announced its 2026 All-SEC postseason awards. Forwards Ava Galligan and midfielder Sariyah Bailey earned conference honors following standout seasons for the Tigers thus far.
Bailey was named First Team All-SEC, while Galligan was selected to the Second Team. This year marked the second time in their career receiving the honor.
Bailey, a sophomore from Edmonton, Canada, has helped the success of the Tigers with two goals, four assists and eight total points in her 11 appearances this season. This is Bailey’s first career placement on the All-SEC First Team.
Galligan has made a huge impact in her fourth season in Baton Rouge, earning Second Team All-SEC. The forward is currently leading the team with seven goals and three assists for 17 points, registering a multi-goal performance against Florida and contributing in six different scoring matches. Galligan has also recorded 52 shots with a team high 21 of those shots being on target. Her 52 shots rank in the top 5 in the conference.
LSU is set to begin postseason play this weekend in the upcoming 2026 SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. The Tigers will face Auburn in the first round at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8 on SEC Network.
Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M
Forward: Kayla Keefer, Oklahoma
Forward: Ava McDonald, Texas
Forward: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt
Midfielder: Sariyah Bailey, LSU
Midfielder: Courtney Jones, Vanderbilt
Midfielder: Olivia Stafford, Vanderbilt
Midfielder: Amalia Villarreal, Texas
Defender: Olivia Belcher, Alabama
Defender: Margo Matula, Vanderbilt
Defender: Mary Beth McLaughlin, Vanderbilt
Defender: Reagan Schubach, South Carolina
Goalkeeper: Alexa Gianoplus, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Kyla Dawn, Kentucky
Forward: Ava Galligan, LSU
Forward: Zoe Main, Florida
Forward: Ashley Roni, Alabama
Midfielder: Gabbi Ceballos, Georgia
Midfielder: Juliette Rayo, Kentucky
Midfielder: Melina Rebimbas, Alabama
Midfielder: Kiera Staude, Georgia
Midfielder: Adia Symmonds, Florida
Defender: Taylor Bloom, South Carolina
Defender: Bella Field, Arkansas
Defender: Leah Klurman, Alabama
Defender: Eva Pattison, Auburn
Goalkeeper: Christina Tsaousis, South Carolina
Third Team All-SEC
Forward: Dylan Driver, Auburn
Forward: Mia Hebert, Vanderbilt
Forward: Sydney Middaugh, South Carolina
Forward: Larkin Thomason, Alabama
Midfielder: Elle Canty, Oklahoma
Midfielder: Ines Derrien, Tennessee
Midfielder: Kennedy Husbands, Auburn
Midfielder: Kiley Kukan, Alabama
Defender: Gracie Brown, Auburn
Defender: Maddy Herniter, Georgia
Defender: Aniyah Nurse-Whyte, Arkansas
Defender: Katherine Truitt, Kentucky
Goalkeeper: Madi Munguia, Alabama
All-Freshman Team
Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M
Kyla Dawn, Kentucky
Elise Ernest, Kentucky
Mia Hebert, Vanderbilt
Lael Hill, Florida
Ayva Jordan, Tennessee
Zamorah Malinoski, Alabama
Kate McCallister, Oklahoma
Rylie Morse, Missouri
Kati Anne Shepherd, Mississippi State
Caroline Swann, Texas
Lauren Van Rhein, Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Darren Ambrose, Vanderbilt
Forward of the Year: Sydney Watts, Vanderbilt
Midfielder of the Year: Courtney Jones, Vanderbilt
Defender of the Year: Reagan Schubach, South Carolina
Goalkeeper of the Year: Alexa Gianoplus, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Ireland Churchill, Texas A&M
Newcomer of the Year: Sydney Middaugh, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kiera Staude, Georgia