LSU Beach Sends Two Pairs To AVCA Pairs Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LSU Beach Volleyball is sending two pairs to the fifth annual AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, on November 6-8. Skylar Martin, Tatum Finlason, Cameron Humphries and Camryn Chatellier will be representing the Sandy Tigs.

The pairs will face off against some of the best programs in the country, competing in a field of 64 invite-and-bid qualifying teams. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Martin and Finlason enter into their fourth season with the LSU Beach Volleyball team. During the 2026 season, they primarily played together on Court 2 securing seven AVCA Top-20 wins against Stanford, Washington, California, Hawaii, Boise State, Arizona State and Grand Canyon. Martin and Finlason will look to continue their success as they play together in Huntsville this weekend.

Chatellier is no stranger to success. She is entering her third season with the LSU Tigers, but has made quite an impact in her first two seasons. She primarily played on Courts 2 and 3 throughout the 2025 and 2026 seasons and earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman team in 2025. Although her season ended early in 2026 due to injury, Chatellier is excited to be back in the sand competing for the Tigers.

Humphries enters her first season with the Tigers, but found huge success at her previous school. In her first three years, Humphries was awarded First and Second- Team All-ASUN, ASUN All- Tournament team, ASUN All-Freshman team. She also was awarded AVCA Top Flight in 2024 on Court 4. Humphries looks to add major success to the Tiger’s upcoming season.

In 2022, Ellie Shank and partner Kylie Deberg won the first ever AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. They went on to have a 22-12 record on Court 1 in the spring, and both became AVCA First Team All-Americans.

“I’m really excited for our program to be represented by these two pairs this year. We had so many deserving players who had really successful fall experiences. I’m proud of all that the team accomplished this fall and I know that these four players are honored to represent all that hard work in Huntsville this weekend. We’ve had great results in past years at this event and I’m looking forward to seeing how we match up this year,” said head coach, Russell Brock.

The remainder of the team will be at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, November 7 starting at 9 a.m. CT.