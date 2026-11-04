Mikaylah Williams Named to 2026 Wade Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball guard Mikaylah Williams was named to the Wade Watch List Wednesday that consists of 15 candidates and is presented to the top player in women’s college basketball, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced.

Williams represented one of two returning starters for Coach Kim Mulkey’s sixth season leading the LSU program, joining sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson. Williams began her season starting against the Tigers’ season-opening opponent in the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on November 2. She finished with 19 points, five assists, and six rebounds. Williams also recorded four steals, while converting on 5-of-7 three-pointers.

Williams has received preseason recognition on several preseason watch lists including the All-SEC First Team (media & coaches), Naismith Trophy, and Cheryl Miller listings.

The Wade Trophy — now in its 50th year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. First awarded in 1978 by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), now known as SHAPE America, the Wade Trophy has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I Player of the Year since 2001.

The Wade Watch list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2026-27 season. The winner of the award will be announced in April during the 2027 WBCA Convention in Columbus — site of the 2027 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

LSU will return to action on Thursday night against Texas Southern at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC. The action can be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans can also listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.

Former LSU star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to the 2023 National Championship, will be in attendance to watch the action.

Here is the complete 2026-27 Wade Watch list:

Name Institution

Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt

Madison Booker Texas

Jaloni Cambridge Ohio State

Aaliyah Chavez Oklahoma

Audi Crooks Oklahoma State

Joyce Edwards South Carolina

Toby Fournier Duke

Hannah Hidalgo Notre Dame

Kymora Johnson Virginia

Liv McGill Oklahoma State

Olivia Olson Michigan

Clara Strack Kentucky

Sarah Strong Connecticut

JuJu Watkins USC

Mikaylah Williams LSU