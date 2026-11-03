Volleyball Returns Home to Host Arkansas Wednesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center to open its final home weekend of the regular season, hosting Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, Nov. 4, on SEC Network.

Anne Marie Anderson and Nicole Branagh will have the call for LSU’s third televised home match of the season. The Tigers are 1-1 in their previous televised home matches, falling to Vanderbilt on Sept. 30 before defeating Missouri on Oct. 4.

LSU (10-10, 5-6 SEC) trails Arkansas (11-11, 3-8 SEC) 26-31 in the all-time series, but the teams are even at 15-15 in matches played in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have won three of the last four meetings and eight of the last 11.

LSU enters Wednesday’s match riding a two-match winning streak after sweeping Ole Miss on the road last weekend. The Bayou Bengals have won three of their last five matches and own a 6-3 record at the Maravich Center this season.

The Tigers have been strong defensively, ranking second in the SEC with 14.35 digs per set. LSU also averages 2.35 blocks per set and has recorded at least 10 blocks in 10 matches this season. Offensively, the Tigers average 13.00 kills and 11.92 assists per set, ranking eighth and ninth in the SEC, respectively.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks second in the SEC and among the nation’s top five with 5.56 points and 4.95 kills per set. Robinson recorded her 40th career double-double and 11th of the season against Ole Miss. She has also tallied 59 blocks, including a team-high 17 solo blocks, and 10 service aces. Robinson is 50 points away from becoming the fifth player in LSU history to reach 2,000 career points.

Setter Martina Villani has helped lead a balanced LSU offense, averaging 9.45 assists per set this season and 10.72 over the last five matches. She has recorded at least 50 assists in two of LSU’s last four matches while adding eight blocks, four kills and three service aces this season.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones have combined for 199 kills and 124 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 65 blocks and has added 126 kills. Donaie has recorded 73 kills and 59 blocks, including 13 solo blocks, while hitting .294. Despite missing LSU’s last five matches, Donaie ranks third in the SEC with a team-high 1.28 blocks per set.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks ranks sixth in the SEC with 4.01 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in four matches this season and leads the Tigers with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.