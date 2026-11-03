LSU Gymnastics Announces 2027 Television Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics will be featured on national television six times during the 2027 regular season, ESPN announced Tuesday as part of its NCAA Gymnastics television schedule across ESPN networks.

The Tigers, who finished the 2026 season NCAA National Runner-Ups, will make six appearances across ABC, ESPN2 and SEC Network, including four Friday night matchups on ESPN2 against some of the nation's top programs.

LSU will once again open its 2027 campaign on the national stage at the fourth annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday, January 9, in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers will face No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 5 UCLA in the highly anticipated quad-meet, which will air live on ABC at 1 p.m. CT from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Collegiate Quad has produced the three most-watched live regular-season collegiate gymnastics meets in ESPN networks history and will feature four of the nation's top five teams from the final 2026 rankings in the opening session.

LSU's first conference television appearance will come on Friday, January 22, when the Tigers travel to Lexington to face No. 18 Kentucky at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network as part of the network's Friday Night Heights coverage.

The Tigers will then make their first of four ESPN2 appearances on Friday, January 29, when they welcome No. 6 Georgia to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 7 p.m. CT showdown.

LSU returns to ESPN2 on Friday, February 12, when it hosts two-time defending NCAA Champion and top-ranked Oklahoma at 8 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge. The highly anticipated matchup will feature the nation's top two teams from the final 2026 rankings.

The Tigers will remain on ESPN2 the following week when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama on Friday, February 19, at 8 p.m. CT.

LSU's final regular-season television appearance announced by ESPN will take place on Friday, February 26, when the Tigers welcome No. 3 Florida to the PMAC for another nationally televised showdown at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The six televised competitions include three home meets, two road contests and one neutral-site event. Five of LSU's six nationally televised meets will feature opponents ranked among the top 10 in the final 2026 national standings.

ESPN networks will once again serve as the home of collegiate gymnastics throughout the 2027 season, with 17 of the nation's final top 25 teams from 2026 set to appear across its television platforms.

Postseason coverage begins with the SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 20, from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Both sessions will air live on SEC Network at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

The NCAA Gymnastics Selection Special will air on ESPNU on Monday, March 22, at 11 a.m. CT, followed by NCAA Regional competition from March 31-April 4 on ESPN+.

The 2027 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships will take place April 15-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Both semifinal sessions will air on ESPN2 on Thursday, April 15, at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT, with the national championship final airing live on ABC on Saturday, April 17, at 3 p.m. CT.

All televised competitions will also be available to stream through the ESPN App with an eligible subscription or participating television provider.

LSU Gymnastics 2027 Television Schedule