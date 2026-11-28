FORT MYERS, Fla. – With another impressive defensive effort on Saturday afternoon, the ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team came away with an 82-60 victory over NC State at the 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Florida SouthWestern State College’s campus.

LSU completed the sweep of its Fort Myers opponents and improved to 9-0 on the season, while NC State dropped to 7-2 overall. For the third straight season under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are undefeated through the month of November.

LSU will return to action for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 2, when it heads to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina. The LSU-UNC matchup is scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 at 6:15 p.m. CT and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Under Mulkey, the Tigers are 3-0 in the annual challenge, having defeated Virginia Tech, Stanford and Duke.

LSU will be on the road for the second-straight season after hosting the Hokies and Cardinal in the first two seasons of the challenge.

LSU’s defense continued to flex its muscles against NC State, holding the Wolfpack to 18 fewer points than their season average. LSU held its opponent to its lowest point total (60) in nine games played. LSU also stifled NC State’s shot-making, holding the Wolfpack to 20-of-65 (30.8%) from the floor, its lowest single-game performance thus far.

LSU went 33-of-72 (45.8%) from the field, 8-of-19 (42.1%) from beyond the three-point arc and 8-of-12 (66.7%) from the charity stripe. The Tigers collected 46 rebounds, assisted on 15 made buckets and tallied 14 steals and seven blocks. LSU’s stout defense turned NC State over 18 times.

Senior Mikaylah Williams paced the LSU offense with 27 points, marking the sixth game this season Williams has had 20-plus in the scoring column. She also accounted for six rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Sophomore Grace Knox finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds to secure her fifth career double-double and her second in a row. Senior MiLaysia Fulwiley was all over the stat sheet, posting 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, five steals and five blocks. Her five blocks was a career high, while her eight rebounds was a season best.

Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (16) was the only other Tiger to have double figures in scoring.

LSU jumped out to a 10-1 lead early over the Wolfpack forcing NC State to take a timeout at the 6:58 mark in the first. The Tigers hot offensive start continued as they went on an 11-2 scoring out of the timeout, increasing the lead to 21-3 that forced NC State to take another timeout. LSU’s defense held its opponent to 10 points in the quarter, while the Tigers put up 30 points to hold the 20-point lead.

In the second quarter, LSU worked on extending its lead to as much as 26 points, but NC State was able to close the gap to 19. Going into the locker room, the Tigers led the Wolfpack, 44-25. Johnson bounced back and was LSU’s leading scorer after 20 minutes with 14 points.

To start the third quarter, LSU and NC State experienced offensive struggles through the first five minutes. The Tigers outscored the Wolfpack, 8-4, by the 4:59 mark of the third quarter. Leading 52-29 would close the quarter with a 26-point lead heading into the last period.

NC State outscored the Tigers in the final quarter of the contest, 22-18, but LSU’s efforts yielded the 82-60 victory in the Sunshine State.