FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – LSU dominated Arkansas statisically – outgaining the Hogs 553 to 278 – and came out victorious on Saturday afternoon, 25-10, to keep the Golden Boot in Baton Rouge.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-5. LSU will now await their bowl destination.

Game Recap

On 3rd-and-8 with Arkansas driving across midfield on their opening possession, sophomore corner Aiden Anding forced a fumble on a sack from behind KJ Jackson, recovered by LSU’s Deuce Geralds, giving the Tigers possession at the Hog 45. That was Anding’s first play back since suffering an injury in spring practice.

LSU took over and moved the ball down the field, but would come up empty. On 4th-and-2 from the Razorback 5-yard line, running back Dilin Jones took a direct snap and got a few yards, appearing to get the first down, but the call on the field was that Jones was stopped short, giving the ball to the Hogs on a turnover on downs.

The Tigers would get the ball back as cornerback PJ Woodland intercepted Jackson at the LSU 43 with 5:19 to play in the first quarter. That marked Woodland’s first pick of the year.

Jones and the Tiger offense would cash in with Jones’ ninth rushing touchdown of the season, punching in a 1-yard score with 2:34 to play in the first quarter. LSU took a 7-0 advantage, capping off a six play, 40-yard drive.

With 6:11 to play in the first half, LSU placekicker Scott Starzyk booted a 52-yard field goal, his season-long. That put the Tigers up 10-0. It capped off a 12-play, 48-yard drive.

With Arkansas driving at the LSU 11 at the 2:20 mark, Jackson’s pass was caught by Chris Marshall, fumbled, and returned 89 yards for a touchdown by LSU safety Ty Benefield. The play, however, was called back and deemed the receiver never had possession. The Hogs would kick 29-yard field goal to make it 10-3.

Special teams woes continued for LSU. With 1:02 to play in the half, Hayden Craig’s punt was caught by Sutton Smith and returned 79 yards for a touchdown, making it 10-10.

LSU was able to put a quick drive together and advance the ball to the Arkansas 40, but Starzyk’s 50-yard attempt was wide right. The game was tied, 10-10, heading into the break.

On 4th-and-1 from the LSU 46, Jones took a direct snap and found a big hole, rushing it 53 yards down to the Arkansas 1-yard line. Jones would punch the ball into the end zone with 11:02 to play in the third quarter. Starzyk missed the extra point. The Tigers led the Hogs, 16-10.

After a nine-play drive spanning 55 yards, Starzyk booted a 36-yard field goal to make it 19-10 LSU with 7:20.

Pinned deep into their own territory, Jones ran an incredible 55-yard rush, bringing the ball to the Arkansas 43. The drive would culminate with points as Leavitt found Trey’Dez Green for a 10-yard touchdown connection, extending the LSU lead to 25-10 with 13:53 to play in the contest. Starzyk would miss the extra point again. The 98-yard drive by LSU is its longest scoring drive since 9/6/25 (also 98 yards vs. Louisiana Tech).

LSU’s defense got a massive stop with 8:44 to play in the game, forcing a turnover on downs at the Tiger 16-yard line. Deuce Geralds and Princewill Umanmielen were on the stop. LSU took over at their own 16.

Blake Baker’s unit got another fourth-down stop with 3:43 to play as Princewill Umanmielen forced pressure and an incompletion from Jackson on 4th-and-5, effectively putting the game on ice with the Tigers up two scores.