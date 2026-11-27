FORT MYERS, Fla. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team defeated Villanova, 84-65, Friday afternoon in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Mikaylah Williams was one of three Tigers in double digits, leading LSU with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting. MiLaysia Fulwiley, (14 PTS) and Grace Knox followed. Williams also tacked on 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jasmine Bascoe led the Villanova Wildcats with 19 points, shooting 8-of-19 from the field and an additional four rebounds.

LSU returns to action Saturday, Nov. 28, to take on NC State at 3:30 p.m. CT inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The contest will be streamed on ION.

Check back later for the full recap.