LSU travels to Arkansas on Saturday in the regular season finale for the Battle of the Golden Boot.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Michella Chester will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will bring the action live on the radio.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s contest having won five straight and nine of their last 10 games against the Razorbacks. LSU has also won five-straight in Fayetteville. Arkansas is coming off a 45-3 defeat against No. 5 Texas the week prior, but the Hogs did secure a win over then-No. 17 South Carolina, 34-6, on Nov. 15 at home.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks Playing to keep The Boot https://t.co/zrqOqNLwpH — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 27, 2026

“Big week and a big rivalry game for a lot of people around here,” said head coach Lane Kiffin. “The last time (Arkansas) played at home they won big against a really good and talented South Carolina team. It’s the SEC. We need to prepare really well and play really well in a competitive game.”

The matchup between the Tigers and Razorbacks is back in its traditional November slot after being played in October two of the past three seasons.

Last week, LSU safety Ty Benefield continued his stellar play, recording eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Linebacker Davhon Keys led the team with 14 tackles, a sack and an interception. The Tigers are the only FBS team to rank among the Top 10 nationally in both total offense and total defense.

“He’s done a good job,” Kiffin said of first-year Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield. “That win two weeks ago, a dominant win like that against a really talented team that had beat other good teams shows he’s on the right track.”

The Razorbacks are led by quarterback KJ Jackson, who has thrown for 2,231 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Running back Cam Settles leads the team with 441 yards on the ground with two scores, while Sutton Smith 350 yards with two scores. At receiver, Chris Marshall leads the Hogs with 867 yards with three touchdowns.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks The Regular Season Finale https://t.co/5yfTWElvTv — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2026

Defensively, the Hogs are led by edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr, who leads the team with three sacks. Rhodes Jr. also has 22 tackles. Defensive back Khmori House leads the team with 70 tackles and two sacks.

LSU will look to put together a complete performance for 60 minutes on Saturday, something that has been a point of emphasis for Coach Kiffin, the staff and the players this week. While the Tigers have played well – and played well for most of their games – the theme has been not finishing when it matters most.

“That’s the common theme of all the losses,” Kiffin said. “Being ahead or tied. We’ve played really well. People say what’s the problem with this season? I’m not concerned about the future of the program. I’m excited about it. We have one core issue to fix: how we finish games.”