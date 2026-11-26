BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will continue Week Four of the college basketball season Friday night in the first of two games at the 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off against Villanova inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus.

LSU is looking to extend its winning streak to eight games as it takes on the Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday afternoon. The contest will be televised on the ION Network with Dorian Craft (pxp) and Anne O’Neil (analyst) on the call. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

On Saturday, LSU will play the NC State Wolfpack for the Tigers’ second game of the multi-team event. The LSU-NC State contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT on the ION Network and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU is coming off a 103-45 victory over Belmont last Monday, while Villanova enters the game off a 67-65 loss to La Salle. Friday’s game will mark the second meeting all-time between LSU and Villanova. The Tigers won the first meeting, 63-56, in the 2003-04 season opener.

Since arriving at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has led her teams to a 76-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

For the ninth straight season, LSU will play in a multi-team event during the non-conference slate. Since coming to LSU, Mulkey has brought her team to an MTE every season and has accumulated a 10-0 record since the 2021-22 season.

LSU and NC State are meeting for the sixth time. The Tigers have defeated the Wolfpack in an MTE under Mulkey once (2024 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, 82-65). Both teams last met in the 2025 Sweet 16 when LSU came away with the 80-73 victory and punched its ticket to a third-straight Elite Eight.

Since the 1996-97 season, LSU is 59-17 in regular season tournaments.

After setting an SEC record a season ago in scoring average (95 ppg), LSU has picked up right where they left off with another offensive attack that can score the ball. Through seven games, LSU ranks top five in the country in eight offensive categories including assist/turnover margin (1st - 176:86), assists per game (2nd - 25.1), field goal percentage (2nd - 54.7%), free throw attempts per game (3rd - 28.0), free throws made per game (3rd - 20.3), scoring margin (1st - 69.4), scoring offense (1st - 110.1), and three-point percentage (2nd - 43.2).

Last season's LSU squad finished with the third best scoring offense in NCAA Division I history behind Providence (96.7 in 1991) and Long Beach State (95.8 in 1987).

While LSU's offense has picked up where it left off from the 2025-26 season, the LSU defense has matched the intensity by leading the country in field goal defense (23.6), defensive rebounds per game (34.6) and scoring defense (40.7).

Last time out against Belmont, LSU eclipsed the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season after beginning the schedule with five-straight games beyond 100 points. LSU shot 42-of-77 (54.5%) from the field, 9-of-16 (56.3%) from beyond the three-point arc and 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the charity stripe. The Tigers collected 50 rebounds, 27 assists, 16 steals and five blocks. LSU’s defense also forced 26 Belmont turnovers.

The Tiger defense held the Bruins to single-digit quarters twice. LSU’s offensive counterpart put up 30 points in both the second and fourth quarters.

Senior Mikaylah Williams, who finished with sixth career double-double, had 20 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Her double-double came in the point and assist column, marking the second such double-double in Williams’ career. With 10 assists, her career assist total improved to 390, moving her into LSU’s top-10 surpassing Latasha Dorsey (384) and Marie Ferdinand-Harris (384).

In 113 games played, Williams has accounted for 1,773 points (No. 10 at LSU) and 390 assists (No. 10 at LSU). She became the fourth LSU player to appear in the Tigers’ top-10 for both stat categories, joining Joyce Walker, Khayla Pointer and Pokey Chatman.

Williams also extended her 20-point game streak to four, marking the first time an LSU player has had four-straight 20-point games since Aneesah Morrow. Morrow had four straight from Jan. 5, 2025 to Jan. 19, 2025.

Senior MiLaysia Fulwiley, who returned after missing two games, tallied 14 points, one rebound, three assists, five steals and three blocked shots. Fulwiley finished the game earning her 1,500th career point.

Five Tigers scored in double figures against Belmont. Joining Williams and Fulwiley was sophomore Grace Knox (14), sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (14) and freshman Lola Lampley (13).