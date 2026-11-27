PALM DESERT, California – The No. 20 LSU Basketball team rallied from 14 points down in the first half, got forced to overtime and then sprinted away with a 95-86 win over SMU Thursday night in the Acrisure Series at the Acrisure Arena.

The win gives LSU two overtime victories in as many days in the event and LSU is 8-0 now returning home to play Wake Forest on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU struggled getting going in the first 16:30 of the contest and trailed 36-22 at the final media timeout of the half that came with 3:30 to play. But the Tigers responded coming out of the break with a 14-2 run that closed the half to take the margin of SMU’s lead down to just two, 38-36.

Mo Dioubate, on his way to a career scoring night, had half of the 14 points in the run.

LSU was finally able to get its first lead since 2-0 1:15 into the second half to give the Tigers a 43-40 advantage.

But the rest of the half, neither team could separate fully. LSU had two five-point advantages around the midpoint of the second 20 minutes of regulation, but SMU was able to tie the game at 67-67 with 4:43 to play and 69-69 with 3:31 left.

The teams traded three-point plays, the Tigers with another Skyy Clark three and SMU with an old fashion hoop and free throw to make it 72-72 as the game headed to the final two minutes.

Dioubate made two free throws to give the Tigers a 74-72 advantage with 42 seconds left, but the Mustangs retook the lead, 75-74, on a three-pointer in the corner by Jaylin Stewart with 15 seconds to play.

LSU called timeout to set up a final sequence and Clark got LSU three points off a driving jump shot and an ensuing free throw that put the Tigers up 77-75 with three seconds to play.

But on SMU’s pass to halfcourt on the inbounds, the Tigers committed a foul and Stewart made two free throws with less than two seconds to play to tie the game at 77 and send the Tigers to overtime for a second successive day.

This time, however, there would be only one overtime and LSU pretty much had control for the five minutes of play.

The Tigers got the lead quickly in OT as Clark hit his fourth three-pointer of the game 14 seconds into extra time. Clark added two free throws on LSU’s next possession to up LSU’s lead to five, 82-77, with 4:09 left in OT.

SMU would cut the LSU lead to three with 3:56 to play, but the Tigers would score the next six points to push the lead out to a comfortable nine, 88-79, with 1:25 to play, securing a clean sweep in the Coachella Valley for LSU.

Dioubate led LSU with a career high 28 points, making 6-of-8 field goals and an impressive 16-of-20 at the free throw line (drawing 11 fouls). He also posted a double double with 10 rebounds.

Dioubate’s previous high was 22 when he was at Alabama against Vanderbilt in January 2025.

Donovan Dent had 20 points and nine assists and that leaves him just three points shy of 2,000 career points. Clark would finish with 19 points.

Oziyah Sellers led SMU with 25 points as Rowan Brumbaugh had 18 points and 12 assists, Toombs 17 and Stewart 11 points.

LSU finished the game shooting 50 percent, making 28-of-56, including 4-of-6 in overtime. The Tigers finished with eight three-pointers and a strong 31-of-40 at the free throw line. SMU finished at 46.8 percent (29-of-68) with 10 made threes and 18-of-22 at the line. SMU was just 2-of-9 in the overtime from the field.

LSU forced 17 turnovers while committing 14, but getting an 18-15 advantage in points off turnovers. LSU had a 38-28 advantage in points in the paint.

The overtime victory for the Tigers was their 58th in 117 extra time games in school history (58-59) and the Tigers are now 10-15 on neutral courts. Since January 2019, LSU has played in 19 overtime games and won 16. Will Wade is now 11-4 in overtime contests in his LSU coaching days.

When LSU and Wake Forest play on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Maravich Center, the Tigers will be playing in the SEC/ACC Challenge, trying to win their third consecutive game in the series, after wins over Florida State and at Boston College in overtime.

Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net.

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LSU vs. SMU Men’s Basketball

November 26, 2026

Post-game Quotes (From LSU Sports Radio Network)

LSU Head Coach Will Wade

Opening Statement

“We sleepwalked through the first part of the game. I want to give SMU credit. I told our guys that they’re a great program. They have a lot of pride. When you get beat like they got beat last night, I knew we’d get one of their best two or three games of the season. We didn’t do a very good job observing that initial punch. We’ve got to certainly be better. I thought Mo (Dioubate), with his physicality, did a great job allowing us to settle into the game. The run before the end of the half was huge. It was a gritty win. We didn’t execute well down the stretch. I told our guys that this is great, but the way we are winning right now isn’t sustainable. We have to tap into that inner urgency a lot earlier in the game. It’s going to be a challenge for us. I knew that coming off yesterday. We had the same sort of issues, but we didn’t have time to fix it on such a quick turnaround. We’ll have time to fix it when we get back to Baton Rouge for Tuesday against a really good Wake Forest team.”



On Skyy Clark’s confidence and little details that helped in the win…

“Skyy (Clark) hit a couple great threes. That three in overtime to get us going was huge. There was an underrated thing. You have a 4% better chance to win the game when you win the tip. We won the tip today and in both overtimes yesterday with (Michael) Ruzic. We won it today in overtime. It’s the number one thing you can do to gain an advantage. There isn’t something better you can do than win the tip to gain a 4% numerical advantage in a game. There are little things like that our guys have taken to. We watch film on referees throwing the jumpball to time it. We’re very detail oriented. There are little things like that to help you win in close games. We need to increase the margins and do a better job not putting ourselves in these high-wire actions.”



On the team’s conditioning …

“We have the best performance staff in the country. We’re one of the only teams in the country that has two certified, full-time strength and condition coaches. We have a certified nutritionist. Yesterday, Arizona State’s best player was cramping. We’re very detailed with what we do. Coach (Greg) Goldin heads that group with Marcus (Brock) and Allison Wade. We’ve got the best people in the country, and it comes through in these sorts of games. It’s a total team effort. Those guys are a huge part of it.”



On the fans

“We have great fans. There’s a lot that came with us from Baton Rouge. I met a couple ones from Orange County and northern California. We had folks come from all over. A lot of our players’ parents are here. We’re getting ready to go back and have a big Thanksgiving with all the players and their parents. That turkey is going to taste a little better.”