PALM DESERT, California – The 20th ranked LSU Tigers got behind double digits for the second time on the road this season and rallied to win a 94-92 decision in double overtime over previously undefeated Arizona State on Wednesday afternoon in the Acrisure Series at the Acrisure Arena.

The Tigers are now 7-0 on the season, while Arizona State is 5-1 on the young campaign.

It was the 18th game in LSU Basketball history to go to at least double overtime and the third-straight OT game that needed multiple periods. It was the 14th overtime game as LSU coach for Will Wade, who now has a 10-4 record in those contests. It was also the 12th win in the past 13th overtime games played away from Baton Rouge.

LSU had trailed by double figures earlier in November at Spokane, Washington, against Gonzaga before rallying to win, 81-80.

LSU trailed by five at the half and by 12 with 13:44 to play in the game and more importantly, 66-54, with 10:26 to play before it came down to a Will Wade staple, the “six-minute game.” By the time LSU got to that final six minutes, the Tigers whittled the Sun Devils' lead inside five points.

LSU got a 6-0 run on two Mo Dioubate free throws, a Dioubate fast-break dunk and a Michael Ruzic tip-in of an LSU miss to cut it to 66-60 with 8:04 to play.

The lead would be just one for the first time at the 6:01 mark on a Divine Ugochukwu bucket, 68-67, and LSU would take the lead, 74-71, on a Skyy Clark three-pointer with 4:15 left in regulation.

There would be no points for some 2:45 of playing time before ASU top star Paulius Murauskas was fouled on a scoring bucket and made the free throw to tie the game with 1:35 to play at 74-74. Abdi Bashir Jr. came down and missed a three but Ruzic got the rebound and found Dent for a bucket to give LSU the lead, 76-74, with 1:09 to play.

Murauskas was fouled on the way to the goal with 39 seconds left and made both free throws to tie the game again and it ended 76-76.

In the first overtime, ASU had a couple of two-point advantages, but the Tigers would take an 83-80 lead with 94 seconds to go on a Dent long-distance bucket. It was again Murauskas who got the Sun Devils back to even with a layup foul and free throw with 1:15 to go.

ASU, off a free throw with 27 second left, took an 84-83 lead, but Bashir hit a distance three to give the Tigers an 86-84 advantage with 14 seconds left.

Joel Foxwell of Arizona State found a seam and his driving layup tied the game at 86-86 with three seconds to play and it was on to double overtime.

The teams traded points in the second five-minute stanza with ASU getting a 92-91 advantage with 1:22 to play on a Jonathan Griman dunk. It was Ruzic who came up big for the Tigers on a driving transition dunk off a Dent pass to put LSU up 93-92 with 33 seconds left.

After a timeout by LSU, Murauskas tried a mid-range shot that missed, Dent got the defensive rebound and passed the ball to Clark who was fouled. He made one free throw with 5.8 seconds left for the final margin. Foxwell's heave from 40 feet at the buzzer bounced off the front iron.

Dent, for the second-consecutive game, had a 20-10 game with 20 points and a season-high 12 assists, as Ruzic had another double double as the freshman had 17 points, 11 rebounds. Dioubate, Clark and Bashir each finished with 12 points.

Murauskas was just over his season average with 27 points, drawing 10 fouls and going 13-of-17 at the line. Joel Foxwell, who hit six treys, had 27 points and seven assists, while Dillan Shaw had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Bryce Ford chipped in 11 points.

LSU turned the ball over just nine times, its first single figure turnover game of the season. LSU ended the game with a 20-6 advantage over Arizona State in points off turnovers. Arizona State out rebounded LSU 42-39, and both teams had 36 points in the paint.

Both teams made double digit three-pointers with LSU 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) and ASU 10-of-31 (32.3 percent). ASU made seven in the first 20 minutes, just three including none in overtime in the final 30 minutes. LSU made five in the first half and six in the final 30 minutes.

For the game LSU was 30-of-73 for 41.1 percent and again a strong night at the free throw line, making 23-of-27 (85.2%). ASU finished 32-of-69 for 46.4 percent, with 18-of-25 (72%) at the free throw line.

ASU led by 31:26 of the contest, while LSU led for 8:50 of the game.

Luckily LSU played the 11 a.m. PT game on Wednesday, giving it a few extra hours before it faced SMU on Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. CT). The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network and the radio broadcast will be available on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM).

SMU was to play Utah State in the third game of the session Wednesday night, looking to run its record to 7-0 on the season.

LSU’s next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 1, against Wake Forest at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.

LSU vs. Arizona State Men’s Basketball

November 25, 2026

Post-game Quotes (LSU Sports Radio Network)

LSU Head Coach Will Wade

Opening Statement

“It was a great win for us. I was really pleased with our guys for finding a way to win. That’s twice we’ve been down big in the second half. We don’t need to keep having to pull ourselves out of these situations. I want to give our guys a lot of credit for finding a way to win. I thought our biggest advantage today was our speed and quickness. In the first half, they outscored us by three in transition, but in the game, we outscored them by 10. We were able to flip that 13 points in the second half. That was critical. The run was a product of our defensive pressure and intensity.”

On not turning the ball over and making free throws in the six-minute game …

“We work on six-minute games. It’s a staple of what we do. Making our free throws, being solid on defense and valuing the ball are our three things. To play 50 minutes and only turn it over nine times was a difference-maker. We scored a bunch of points off their turnovers. We did what we needed to do. We certainly need to play better. We’re not going to be satisfied with this. We have to turn the page quickly. We have a good SMU team (Thursday), so it’s time to flip the page and get ready to roll. We talked about getting into a six-minute game with three possessions, and that’s what we did.”



On defending Murauskas …

“We didn’t defend him very well. We changed the matchup in the end and put (Michael) Ruzic on him. That was the key. We tried to do that at the end of regulation to get some height on him and force him to shoot something tougher, which we did. It wasn’t perfect. We did a great job on him in the first half, but in the second half, he got loose and got going. He’s a great player. They’re a good team. They’re an NCAA Tournament team. They’re going to give a lot of people a lot of problems. (Joel) Foxwell, the point guard, was tremendous. It’s a good workman-like win for us.”



On the quick turnaround

“We’ve got to get some rest. These guys would rather be playing than practicing, but our guys will rest up tonight. Luckily, the game tomorrow is not until 4:00 p.m. We played at 11:00 a.m. We’ll turn it around and be ready to go again Thursday.”