BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU swimmer Nikola Simic was recognized as the SEC Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week for his performance at the Georgia Invitational, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

“That was an incredible swim by Nikola,” said associate head coach Jon Sakovich. “After falling short of some of his goals last year, Nikola made the decision that he wasn’t going to let that happen again. Since then, he has brought his A game to every practice and competition. Watching his confidence grow, seeing his belief in his ability to develop and watching him go out and swim the best race of his career so far has been absolutely awesome. But Nikola isn’t done yet. We’re already back to work because he knows there’s more to come, and he’s ready to get even faster at NCAAs.”

Simic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, recorded a time of 14:31.41 in the 1650 free, the fastest in the NCAA this season by four seconds. The time also broke a 14-year-old school record set by Craig Hamilton. Additionally, Simic’s split at the 1000-yard mark (8:47.16) is a school record and the fourth-fastest 1000 free in the NCAA.

“Nikola had an amazing race,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “I am so happy for him and Coach Sakovich. They have both been working hard together for this breakthrough moment.”

The junior also placed third in the 500 free, clocking a personal-best time of 4:14.06. The time ranks 20th in the NCAA this season.

The SEC weekly selection is Simic’s first of his collegiate career and the fourth time this season a Tiger has received the honor.

At the midseason meet, the Tigers set 11 school records and won 10 events. The women finished third, while the men finished sixth.

The Tigers won’t be back in action until the new year when the program heads to Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. CT.

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